Doctor Strange Director Blasts Studio Mandated Release Dates

Marvel Studios filmmaker Scott Derrickson has already received a release date for his highly-anticipated Doctor Strange follow-up but as it turns out, the helmer isn’t the world’s biggest fan of studio mandated release dates. Sunday night, Derrickson took to Twitter to share his opinion on the matter, saying studio release dates “are an enemy of the art.”

The tweet might be short, but it’s open to an awful lot of interpretation the way it stands now. With WandaVision well into production now — and considering the fact the show ties in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — it stands to reason the second Strange film will be kicking off production pretty soon. Judging by the statement, it might be starting principal photography a little too soon.

Little has been revealed about Multiverse of Madness, other than it’s immediately following Disney+’s WandaVision and will be featuring WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen. Olsen had previously revealed she can’t wait to work with Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch. “I think they’re writing that right now, but I don’t really know much about it,” Olsen previously revealed in an interview with MTV. “I’m really excited. I’ve never really got to work with him except for one shot where he was landing, and I was shooting something, and that was it. And we did that for like six hours one day together.”

Derrickson’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set for release May 7, 2021.

