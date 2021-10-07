Doctor Strange Sequel Trailer Rumored To Debut In December

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is rumored to be getting a trailer in December. This news comes from trusted source Daniel Richtman on social media. Ever since the first glimpses of Spider-Man: No Way Home, people have been wondering what is up with Doctor Strange. It seems like Benedict Cumberbatch’s character will play a pretty large role in Tom Holland’s third solo Spider-Man film. However, not a ton is known about the Sorcerer Supreme’s next outing. They filmed the entire movie already across the pond and not a lot of details leaked out. Basically, no set videos or photos emerged, leaving fans to speculate wildly. There have been some unconfirmed images online of elements from the film. But, Marvel hasn’t even addressed these developments. Prepping the audience for the madness to come might be a good idea ahead of the whirlwind that No Way Home will be sure to provide.

https://twitter.com/DanielRPK/status/1446110840135036930?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

One of the more out-there pieces of speculation that has surrounded Multiverse of Madness is that Professor X could be in the film. Comicbook.com’s Jamie Lovett talked to James McAvoy about the possibility just last week.

“I’m all about doing good stuff, and when I got asked to play Charles the first time, it was good stuff,” McAvoy explained. “It was good writing, and I was excited. If people offer me good writing, I’m always going to be excited, but I do feel like I’ve had a good ending with Charles and I got to explore some really good stuff, particularly in the first two movies that I did for him as a character. So if my time is done, I’m happy with the time that I spent and the time that I was given and if good writing comes in and people want to do stuff with me, I’ll always be open to that, but it’s got to be good.”

Earlier this year, WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen told Vanity Fair that they should expect some scares in the Doctor Strange sequel.

“I think it’s scarier than Indiana Jones,” Olsen revealed. “I think it definitely feels more Sam Raimi than that. So maybe that was the goal, but it definitely became something darker I think.” She clarified, “Yea, not like [Raimi’s] western [stuff]… Yes, the horror genre feeling of constant fear and thrill and misleads and playing with camera, playing with how the perspective of the depth of field in order to make the audience feel more anxious… It’s more… I think it’s more than like a glossy Indiana Jones movie. Which I love Indiana Jones, but I feel like it has a darker thing going on.”

