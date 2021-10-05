Doctor Strange 2 Crew Hat Unveils New Scarlet Witch Logo

Before you know it, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Then, just a few short months after that, he’ll return to his own franchise with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. To date, virtually nothing is known about the Doctor Strange sequel other than a few of the characters involved in the plot — one, of which, includes Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

In fact, the Scarlet Witch is shaping up to be a major player in the game, even potentially a lead character — or dare we say, antagonist — opposite Strange himself. To see why, you just have to look at some of the wrap gifts being handed to crew members for their work on the project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a set of images that have surfaced online of beanies given to the stunt crew behind Doctor Strange 2, Scarlet Witch’s new logo can be seen intertwined with that of Doctor Strange. Strange’s logo is the main circle window on the roof of the Sanctum Sanctorum and here, the tendrils of the Scarlet Witch headdress are wrapped around the various Sanctum window panes.

📸 | Here’s a look at the #DoctorStrange2 stunt team hat that features a new emblem intertwining the Sanctum Sanctorum’s logo with The Scarlet Witch’s tiara! pic.twitter.com/pTS72kFP8K — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) October 3, 2021

After the events of WandaVision, Olsen considered a character a criminal within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Like, she just did something that makes her a criminal. So, in my mind, the next step in her life is this new sense of identity, of knowing the acts that she committed and her own accountability of it,” Olsen said on the latest episode of Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast.

“All these big trucks are coming in and all these military men and women are coming into assess the situation, and she flies away,” she continued. “Like, she needs to escape, or she’s going to get in trouble, and she doesn’t wanna get in trouble. And so she went away with her grief and her shame and is now… I didn’t think of her as… I don’t think of her being in that home in the tag, she is at peace but she now, for the rest of her life, hiding.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters March 25, 2022. What other characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!