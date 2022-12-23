Dr. Strange Resurrects Major Marvel Hero

Following the death of Stephen Strange in the Marvel Comics Universe, a new sorcerer supreme has had to pick up the slack where the good doctor left off. While in the past, Brother Voodoo and even Loki have held the title for a brief time, with even Doctor Doom trying to get his hands on the Eye of Agamotto, the universe found a worthy successor in Clea, who is now the supreme wizard of the Marvel Universe. In a strange series of events, the latest comic book series, "Strange", has brought back a surprising, deceased Marvel Hero.

Writer Jed MacKay was the mastermind behind Stephen Strange's recent death, but in the Marvel Universe, it's tough to keep a good wizard down. With Clea being thrust into her new role as the Sorcerer Supreme, she runs into an enigmatic character known as the "Harvestman", aka the Sorcerer Supreme for Death, rather than that of the 616 universe. Shockingly, the Harvestman turned out to be none other than Stephen Strange himself, with Clea joining forces with her fallen love in order to take on a new threat known as the Blasphemy Cartel.

A Sentry of Strange

The main selling point of the Blasphemy Cartel isn't just their former status as the magic division of S.H.I.E.L.D., hilariously named W.A.N.D., but their current quest to rule the magical underworld of New York City by pumping magic into the corpses of deceased superheroes and villains. While the beings they've employed so far haven't quite been on the same level as world-ending threats, the Cartel's ace in the hole was revealed on the final page of Strange's ninth issue, as the Sentry has returned:

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The Sentry, aka Robert Reynolds, first hit the scene as one of Marvel's analogs for Superman, harboring some serious mental issues that entailed agoraphobia along with fighting an evil version of himself that threatened the world named "The Void". This all-powerful hero last appeared during the Venom crossover event, "King in Black", in which he died at the hand of the symbiote god known as Knull, with the dark deity ripping him in half as Sentry had once done to the god of war Ares.

Now powered by "one hundred million insane ghosts", Strange and Clea have their work cut out for them.

