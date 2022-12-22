Thunderbolts Fan Art Imagines Ryan Gosling as Sentry for the MCU

Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The studio has already released some amazing first looks at both projects, but it seems as if fans might be more excited for another Phase Five offering. Marvel will release a live-action adaptation of their classic Thunderbolts team, but it will feature a very different lineup than the comics. Just yesterday it was rumored that Sentry would be getting his own project, and the character has been rumored to appear in Thunderbolts for quite sometime. Now, one artist is imagining Ryan Gosling as the character who could possibly take on the Thunderbolts in the MCU.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Venomhology created a new design that shows what the Blade Runner 2049 actor could look like as the Marvel character. In the fan art, Gosling gets Sentry's classic look with elements that make it perfect for live-action. Currently there aren't any rumors about who could play Sentry, but this is a pretty good choice. You can check out the fan art below!

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

What do you think about the this? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!