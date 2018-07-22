New ‘DuckTales’ Video Contains Hilarious ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Easter Egg

A new promotional video for DuckTales contains a hilarious reference to Avengers: Infinity War.

The new video was released to promote Don Cheadle‘s role as Donald Duck in the upcoming season finale for the Disney XD show. While Cheadle’s smooth voice isn’t necessarily a natural casting fit for Donald Duck’s barely understandable babble, Cheadle will slot into the role after Donald uses a voice modulator that translates his voice into something more comprehensible.

As Cheadle talks about his upcoming turn as the famous Duck, the video bills him as “Actor, Thanos Survivor, Voice of Donald Duck.” The second part of that is of course a reference to the ending of Avengers: Infinity War, in which half of humanity was wiped out by Thanos with a single snap of his fingers. Although many of Marvel’s superhero didn’t survive the “Snap of Doom,” Cheadle’s War Machine survived along with the original cast of the Avengers movie.

“I’ve been very fortunate to be in big movies, and very popular movies, and critically acclaimed movies” Cheadle says in the video. “But you got to do your homework. You got to bring your A-game when you’re trying to be Donald Duck.”

“You CANNOT mess around,” he adds in a very convincing tone.

Cheadle then discusses trying to find the core id for playing a duck, and mentions the very serious study of duck philosophy. He also claims that he ate exclusively duck for a month, so that his performance would be infused with duck. Cheadle also says that he didn’t wear pants to help him prepare for the role, matching Donald Duck’s iconic wardrobe.

The one hour season finale of DuckTales, starring Don Cheadle, will air on August 18th on the Disney Channel. A second season of the show (presumably without Cheadle) will air later this year.