Elizabeth Olsen Says Doctor Strange Sequel Is Being Written Now

D23 Expo happened in Anaheim last week and saw various reveals and exciting news about tons of Disney properties, including Marvel and their upcoming Disney+ series. The event included much of the cast WandaVision, which is set to star Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany (Vision) and has been described as “half classic sitcom, half MCU spectacular”. During an interview with MTV News at D23, Olsen teased that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently being written. The Doctor Strange sequel is expected to feature Olsen and will tie-in with WandaVision.

.@disneyplus’s #WandaVision looks to be a genre-bending ride through the @Marvel universe we’ve come to know and love. #ElizabethOlsen and @Paul_Bettany talked to us about how the show surprised them, its “sitcom” style, and how the #DoctorStrange sequel dovetails into it pic.twitter.com/PNC7C6npdy — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 29, 2019

“Yes. Yes, it does,” Olsen confirmed of the tie-in. “But I don’t… I think they’re writing that right now, but I don’t really know much about it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m really excited,” she added when asked how she feels about working closely with Benedict Cumberbatch. “I’ve never really got to work with him except for one shot where he was landing, and I was shooting something, and that was it. And we did that for like six hours one day together.”

During the event, it was also revealed that Kathryn Hahn been cast as WandaVision‘s “nosey neighbor,” and the series will see the return of Marvel alums Kat Dennings (Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World) and Randall Park (Agent Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp).

In addition to the tie-in with Doctor Strange 2, it was also teased at San Diego Comic-Con last month that WandaVision will reveal why Scarlet Witch is called Scarlet Witch.

WandaVision is expected to drop on Disney+ in Spring 2021, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on May 7, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.