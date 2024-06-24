Madame Web's Emma Roberts Weighs In on a Future Return to Comic Book Movies (Exclusive)

The actor would like to get the chance to get a little more involved in the action.

Actor Emma Roberts was one of the earliest names announced to be involved with the Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web, yet her role was kept secret all the way up until the film's release, where it was revealed that she played Peter Parker's mother Mary. The nature of the film meant that Mary didn't get involved in the action to the extent of other characters, with Roberts confirming that, while she appreciated the opportunity to play such a pivotal role, she'd also love to return to the world of comic books in the future to take on a more action-oriented character. Roberts can next be seen in Space Cadet, which hits Prime Video on July 4th.

"I loved getting to just pop in and play Peter Parker's mom, and I loved the director of that movie. I had so much fun," Roberts revealed to ComicBook. "I think that playing comic book characters is so fun, I would love to get the chance to play one that maybe gets a little more action."

In regards to her breakout role in American Horror Story: Coven, Roberts added, "I would also love to get to play a witch again. I've seen some witch comic book characters that I would be into."

Despite not delivering as intense of a physical performance as costar Dakota Johnson, Roberts knows how important a role she played in the overall mythology of Spider-Man, as she joked, "I birthed Peter Parker. Excuse me, what is more heroic than that?" In regards to the outfits some of her fellow cast members got to sport, the actor added, "I just got to wear a nine-month pregnant belly. Again, that is heroic. You don't even know what that's like. And then I had to do it on American Horror Story for another six months of my life wearing a belly. I should have three kids by now, and I only have one with the amount of times I've had to be pregnant."

While Madame Web marked the first chapter in what could be an ongoing series about various Spider-Man characters, Mary Parker famously dies in Marvel lore, resulting in Peter going to live with Aunt May. Whatever the future might be for Sony's Spider-Man Universe, we shouldn't expect to see Roberts return, though this does free her up to take on another superhero role in a different franchise.

Prime Video describes the Space Cadet, "Tiffany 'Rex' Simpson (Emma Roberts) has always dreamed of going to space, but life isn't going quite as planned. Determined to turn things around, she aims high and with the embellishing touch of her supportive best friend Nadine (Poppy Liu), her 'doctored' application lands her in NASA's ultra-competitive astronaut training program. In over her head, Rex relies on her quick wits, moxie, and determination to get to the top of her class. NASA program directors Pam (Gabrielle Union) and Logan (Tom Hopper) certainly take notice, but can this Florida girl get through training and into the cosmos before she blows her cover? Written and directed by Liz W. Garcia (Purple Hearts, The Sinner), Space Cadet is a comedy about the power of being yourself, following your dreams, and shooting for the stars."

Stay tuned for updates on Roberts' possible future in the world of superheroes. Space Cadet lands on Prime Video on July 4th.

