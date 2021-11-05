Eternals Reveals New Look at Guardians of the Galaxy's Celestial

✖

Even though Avengers: Endgame took the Marvel Cinematic Universe to all new heights, Chloe Zhao's Eternals is right around the corner and promising to do the same for the connected cinematic world. We know little about the upcoming feature, other than the fact both Zhao and Kevin Feige himself have said it's one of the riskiest projects Marvel's ever done. One of those risks includes the wider introduction of the Celestials, a space-faring race of ancient aliens responsible for the creation of both the Eternals and their opponents, the Deviants.

Since the movie was already supposed to come out last November, there's been a steady stream of "leaks" through the ever-growing consumer products department at The Walt Disney Company. One of those reveals is from a new t-shirt line featuring designs that look nearly identical to Eson the Searcher, the Celestial first introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. As the t-shirt designs suggest, the character isn't Eson but instead, Arishem the Judge.

The designs are for tees currently being sold through Kohl's website. It's there the department store also inadvertently released additional looks at the Deviant Kro and the rest of the Eternals ensemble.

“I think we always question things, but we don’t let fear guide us in our choices either. So, I believe there is a healthy balance somewhere. From the start of Marvel Studios, we always said we don’t want to make one kind of movie,” Feige previously said of the feature. “When Iron Man worked, the first thing we announced was a WWII movie (Captain America) and a Norse God alien movie (Thor), and then a team-up movie (Avengers). So we always look to take the success or the goodwill that comes to us, and utilize that to expand to grow into Guardians of the Galaxy, and into Black Panther and Captain Marvel.”

Eternals is currently set for release on November 5th.

