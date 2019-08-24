The Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Tried Wearing His Costume to Starbucks

Disney and Marvel pulled no punches in the first few days of D23, and the announcements were practically flying in every direction. One of those big unveils was the new Marvel Studios Eternals movie, and the costumes brought on quite the response. Kumail Nanjiani is one of the stars, and he tried to take his new duds on a very unique test drive ahead of the film.

The actor plays Kingo in the new film and stood on stage with the rest of the star-studded cast as their uniforms were unveiled. Marvel put out the clip of the entire ensemble in front of the suits on Twitter, and Nanjiani couldn’t help pouring on the funny. He retweeted the video and added that he cried when he saw the costume and then tried to go on a Starbucks run in it.

Here’s a video with a better look at the costumes. WHEN I PUT MINE ON I CRIED AND THEN TRIED TO WEAR IT TO A STARBUCKS https://t.co/OgCycoGL7G — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 24, 2019

Comic-Con featured the first look at a previous piece of concept art, which featured a look at several Celestials roaming the planet. The art also showed off their massive stature as their legs broke through the atmosphere and the rest of their bodies extended far into the cosmos. Eternals is beginning to take shape after this first look at the film’s cast and the characters’ costumes. All of the actors seem excited to get this thing going and ready to be shared with fans around the world.

Some of the costumes look a lot like what you might expect, and some are definitely a little different. With a property like this, there was bound to be some creative license taken with the costuming. Still, there is still so much intrigue around the film and what it will mean for the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward. The cast for this less mainstream group of Marvel characters is stacked and at the Marvel Studios presentation at San Diego Comic-Con Jolie revealed how excited she is to be a part of it.

The cast of Marvel Studios’ The Eternals takes the stage at the #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/TR1gYEEq1w — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

“I’m so excited to be here,” Jolie said, “I’m going to work 10 times harder because I think what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, to be a part of this family, I know what we all need to do. We have all read the script. We have all know what the task ahead is and we are all going to be working very, very hard. I’m training. I am thrilled. Thank you so much.”

Eternals is directed by Chloe Zhao and is written by Matthew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo. The film stars Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Dong-seok Ma (Gilgamesh), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), and Barry Keoghan.

Eternals hits theaters on November 6th, 2020.