Every Agatha All Along Theory Marvel Fans Got Wrong

Fan theorists had a field day with Agatha All Along, and while many were vindicated, others were cast off the road. Now that the series is over, online communities are hard at work tallying up the new information and speculating about how it might apply to the wider franchise. Before we move too far past them, let’s take a look back at some of the best theories that didn’t pan out.

Mephisto

To start things off, many of the incorrect fan theories about Agatha All Along suffered from the same problem as theories about previous MCU titles – Mephisto expectations. Fans have been expecting Mephisto to make his debut for years now, and it was fair to pin their hopes on this show. Magic and witchcraft would be a reasonable way to introduce a powerful demon, and Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) clearly isn’t above making shady deals to get what she wants.

Fans theorized that Rio (Aubrey Plaza) would turn out to be Mephisto in disguise, which was also pretty reasonable – especially after Plaza’s comments in September. She told Scarlet Witch Updates: “I’m just so happy they let me play this character. “I can’t spoil it, but what happens, the reveal is pretty amazing. And I think for the fans especially, they’re going to go crazy.”

While we didn’t see Mephisto in the flesh, we did get our first real mention of him on screen since The Avengers. In Episode 3, Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata) shares a rumor that Agatha’s long-lost son “might be a demon… or an agent of Mephisto.” Since we know that isn’t true, this doesn’t give us any new information, but it does confirm that Marvel still intends to do something with this character.

Teen’s Sigil

Billy and his sigil

Another lynchpin of fan theories was the sigil that prevented Bill Maximoff from sharing any information about himself early on in the series. Some suggested that Teen put the sigil on himself to hide from an enemy that would be revealed later, while others thought he might have put it on himself accidentally while reading about witchcraft – perhaps even in the Darkhold.

In the end, the truth about the sigil was disappointing to some fan theorists who had assumed it would have a greater significance. However, in the context of this story, it was a great way to bring the Coven closer together in a hurry.

Hulkling

After we were introduced to Billy’s boyfriend Eddie and we got confirmation that Billy is, in fact, Wiccan, many fans hoped that Eddie would turn out to be Theodore Altman – a.k.a. Hulkling. Wiccan and Hulkling had a romance in Marvel Comics’ Young Avengers, and it seemed only fitting to carry that over here. So far, there’s no indication that Eddie is hiding secret powers, but Billy is young and he could easily find a new love interest later on down the line.

The Salem Seven

RIP The Salem Seven

Judging by the commentary online, fans were much more disappointed in the part the Salem Seven played in the show. Many theorized that these creepy witches would reveal some big secrets – likely about Agatha herself, as their connection to her in the comics is very different. At the very least, they expected the Salem Seven to be one of the trials of the Witch’s Road, forcing Agatha to stop and face them. Instead, these pursuers were put down with one noble sacrifice.

Tommy

After Billy’s identity was revealed, Fans online worked up some exciting and detailed theories about how his brother Tommy might be revived by the end of this season. It didn’t come to pass, but many of the ideas would have made for exciting TV. Some theorized that the Witches’ Road would lead into the afterlife, or to a place where an entity like Mephisto had somehow captured Tommy’s spirit. In the end, it looks like Marvel is saving this character for a different show or movie.

Scarlet Witch

Sadly, Agatha All Along also shot down the theory that Billy was searching for the Scarlet Witch herself. Many fans are still heartbroken about Wanda’s heel turn in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and her uncertain fate in the end. They were hoping she’d get a chance to redeem herself in this show – or at least that they’d get some reassurance that she is alive. Instead, there seemed to be little interest in hunting down Wanda, but that might change.

Agatha’s Next Adventure

Finally, the theories consuming the MCU fandom now are about what comes next for Agatha Harkness – and Billy Maximoff. Many expect both to appear in the upcoming series VisionQuest, which seems logical, but there are actually a lot of other options if you have an idea of which storyline they’re pursuing. Agatha All Along seemed to set up Billy and Tommy for an MCU version of the Avengers: Children’s Crusade arc from Marvel Comics, which finds them seeking their mother. Along the way, they team up with Wonder Man (among others) and go up against Dr. Doom.

That means we could be seeing Billy and Tommy, at least, in Wonder Man on Disney+ next year, and/or perhaps in Fantastic Four or Avengers: Doomsday. As for Agatha, many are assuming she will tag along with Billy wherever he goes, but as a ghost, she could appear in other places as well.

Agatha All Along is streaming now on Disney+.