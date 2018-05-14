‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Answer Burning Questions

If fans of Marvel Studios movies thought they had questions before the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, they were in for a big surprise. In the wake of so many new meetings, catastrophic events, and that ending, we all have more questions than ever. There’s a long year between now and Avengers 4, and it’s unlikely that Ant-Man and The Wasp or Captain Marvel will resolve many, if any, of the big lingering questions about what will happen to the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, Anthony and Joe Russo, the brothers and directors behind both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 have been doing their best to help fans fill in some of the gaps. In a seemingly never ending circuit of interviews, they’ve provided some essential answers to lingering questions. We’ve collected all of our reporting so far to make it easier for you to find those answers. So if you’re still pondering what happened in Avengers: Infinity War, click ahead to find out if the Russo Brothers can help.

SPOILERS for Avengers: Infinity War follow!

How Did They Get From ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

The Russo Brothers have become two of the most important people in shaping the complete Marvel Studios franchise. Following their introduction directing Captain America: The Winter Soldier, they quickly took on more central roles and are guiding all of the characters towards a climactic finale. The pair reflected on that incredible journey and what it took to reach Avengers: Infinity War.

What Happened to Valkyrie?

The opening sequence of Avengers: Infinity War left several lingering questions, notably about the survival of those not featured on board the refugee ship. The Russo Brothers address both whether Valkyrie survived Thanos’ attack and if any other Asgardians managed to escape besides Thor.

What Happened to Gamora and the Soul Stone?

One pivotal scene toward the end of Avengers: Infinity War features Thanos interacting with his daughter Gamora inside of what seems to be the Soul Stone. The Russo Brothers address exactly what is happening during this moment and how it relates to any possibility Gamora might have survived her fall from earlier in the film.

Why Didn’t Thor Kill Thanos?

At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, there is a genuine opportunity to end the threat of Thanos before he snaps his fingers and Thor comes within inches of managing it. The Russo Brothers respond to the question of why didn’t Thor aim for Thanos’ head and whether Thanos should have been able to still act.

Why Wasn’t the Hulk Scene in Trailers Used?

Many fans were shocked when the Hulk didn’t appear after being thoroughly thrashed by Thanos in the opening scene, especially when he was shown fighting in Wakanda in trailers. The Russo Brothers explain their reasoning for not including the Hulk in spite of this teaser.

How Did They Select Which Characters Would Die?

The most shocking moment of Avengers: Infinity War is undoubtedly when half of the heroes fade from reality. The Russo Brothers discuss their reasoning in selecting which half of the Marvel Universe would live and who would die, as well as what that might mean for Avengers 4.

When Was the Infinity Gauntlet Constructed?

Some fans have pointed out a plot hole regarding the timing of different Marvel Studios films. Thanos’ first appearance with the Infinity Gauntlet constructed by Eitri seems to contradict when Loki replaced Heimdall thus removing his gaze from Nidavellir. The Russo Brothers address this contradiction to clear things up.

What Happened To “Galaga Guy”?

One of the favorite jokes from the first Avengers was the inclusion of a SHIELD agent playing Galaga on board the Helicarrier. He stood as an everyman and someone that normalized the craziness of Marvel stories. The Russo Brothers managed to address even this unnamed hero’s fate.

How Many Deleted Scenes Should Be Expected?

Before Avengers 4 we will be able to relive Avengers: Infinity War as many times as we need at home, complete with special features and deleted scenes that may contain new hints and answers. The Russo Brothers provide an idea of how many deleted scenes ought to expect when the Blu-Ray is released.

Were Any Scenes Improvised?

It’s difficult to know where many ideas come from and how much of what we see was in the script from the very start. The Russo Brothers revealed that at least one key moment in Avengers: Infinity War was improvised with some very impressive results.

Why Wasn’t Hawkeye in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

Even before Avengers: Infinity War was released, fans were wondering why Hawkeye was completely absent from promotional materials. The Russo Brothers address his absence from the first film and how this will factor into the final story.

Which Comics Influenced ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

While the Marvel Studios films have taken on a life entirely of their own, the comics influences in these movies are still strong. The Russo Brothers took a look at which issues and stories made the biggest impact on Avengers: Infinity War (and which might play a role in Avengers 4 as well).

Which Avengers Film Was More Difficult to Direct?

Avengers: Infinity War is only half of the battle, both for the heroes and its directors. The Russo Brothers look ahead at the events to come in Avengers 4 in order to address which of these epic films they believe was more difficult to create.

What Is the Title of Avengers 4?

Perhaps the single biggest question following Avengers: Infinity War is what the final title of Avengers 4 will be. While the Russo Brothers haven’t directly answered the question yet, they have begun to provide hints on what it is and when we might expect to finally hear it.

Who Is to Blame for Thanos’ Victory? (And More)

One of the biggest arguments following Avengers: Infinity War is which, if any, heroes are at fault for Thanos’ complete victory in the film. The Russo Brothers discussed this question and several others in an exclusive call with ComicBook.com’s very own Brandon Davis. Be sure to check out the link below to listen in for all of those answers.

