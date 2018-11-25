Here Is What Ezra Miller Could Look Like as Spider-Man

Over the years, a handful of top-tier actors have tried their hands at Spider-Man. The hero stands as one of Marvel’s most famous, and Tom Holland is the latest actor to take a swing at Peter Parker. However, there is one fan wondering how Ezra Miller may have handled the role, and they brought the what-if casting to life in a new poster.

Over on Twitter, fans were given a glimpse at how Miller might have taken to the Queens superhero when an artist called BossLogic put up new concept art.

And, as fans can all see, the look actually suits the DC Extended Universe actor pretty well.

With his mask taken off, Miller looks plenty poised in this Spider-Man concept artwork. His hair looks like it would work with Peter even if its color is a bit dark. Miller’s muted expression definitely makes his Spider-Man come off older than the one found in the MCU today, but netizens do admit The Flash actor could pull off the look.

Of course, fans don’t think there is any threat of Miller coming for a Spider-Man role. Holland has settled into the Marvel Studios family well, and he recently wrapped production on the sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home. As for Miller, fans can find the actor in theaters now thanks to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and he recently addressed whether a solo Flash movie is still on its way.

Speaking with Playboy, Miller told the magazine nothing is ever certain, but he trusts in what DC Films is doing.

“Nothing is ever certain in this world, but as certain as things get, we’re making a f-cking crazy-dope Flash movie,” Miller confessed. “It’s one of my great life dreams, and just the fact that we’re on the way—anyone who knows about Barry Allen knows he may arrive late, very late, but once he gets there, it’s all solved. We have to trust.”

Fans are keeping their fingers crossed that The Flash will get its due. After a series of directorial shake-ups, DC Films seems to be reconsidering the release window for Barry Allen’s solo debut, but Miller is definitely game to suit up as the speedster again. So, fans shouldn’t take it too personally if the actor keeps his distance from Spider-Man for the time being.

Upcoming films in the DCEU include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 4, 2019, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.