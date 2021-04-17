A Captain America Villain Returns in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5

✖

Batroc the Leaper (Georges St-Pierre) is back. After a brief appearance in the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the classic Captain America villain has returned to settle the score once and for all. Now, it looks like Batroc has just one thing on his mind — he's going to do whatever it takes to see to it Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is killed.

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5, "Truth," Batroc shows up to join forces with the Flag Smashers and their cause. Though it doesn't appear the villain doesn't care as much about their scheme, he does see it as an opportunity to get closer to Falcon.

All that said, it appears the character is also in cahoots with Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), so it's unclear as to whether or not he's putting on an angry front. After all, we do know Carter has come into loads of cash with her new role in Madripoor, and money talks with these types no matter the history. Perhaps she hired him to infiltrate the Flag Smashers, turn face, and help Wilson and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in their final fight.

In a profile piece earlier this year, St-Pierre said he decided to take acting a lot more seriously after appearing in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Prior to getting situated in Hollywood, the actor was a champion UFC fighter. Now, he hopes to stick around Tinsel Town as long as he can — especially if it's continuing his role in the industry's largest franchise.

"I started taking it more seriously, and now I’m having acting class every week. Theater, camera acting, audition coaching and English lessons,” says St-Pierre. “It’s a lot of work, and I put in the same amount of work and passion that I used for training. In martial arts, you start at white belt. That’s where I have to start with acting. I have to climb the mountain again."

