The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Finale Includes a Black Widow Easter Egg

✖

At one point, Black Widow was going to debut long before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — then a global pandemic happened and the release slate from Marvel Studios got all sorts of jumbled. Now, Black Widow won't hit theaters until this summer and all six episodes of the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring series have already been released. Outside of the introduction of a shady double-agent played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the connections between Black Widow and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have been non-existent.

That is, of course, until the show's finale when it a direct reference to Scarlett Johansson's Avenger was snuck into the series. Spoilers up ahead for "One World, One People." Proceed with caution if you've yet to catch yourself up with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The finale picks up immediately where Episode 5 ends, with Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and the Flag Smashers infiltrating the headquarters of the Global Repatriation Council in an attempt to stop a vote that secure borders once again in a post-Blip world. It's here at GRC HQ that Bucky Barnes (Stan) sneaks past a security checkpoint in order to scope the scene out.

He's quickly stopped by a nameless bystander. In a matter of seconds, the bystander rips their face off and we find out it's really Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) in disguise, using the same exact face-cloaking technology Black Widow (Johansson) herself used during the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

We now know how Carter managed to get access to technology such as the face-swapping tech, amongst other various gadgets she and her cronies could use around the globe. For more on that, make sure you stay through the credits for a post-credits scene that teases what's to come next for Carter.

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. Black Widow hits theaters and Disney+ on July 9th.

What'd you think of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.