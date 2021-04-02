Is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Setting Up Jessica Jones' MCU Debut?

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now half over, and the Disney+ show has done an incredible job introducing viewers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a whole new world. Just like WandaVision unlocking a new magic-related corner of the MCU, the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring series has started peeling back more and more with each passing episode. Take the introduction of characters like Captain America 2.0 (Wyatt Russell) and Battlestar, or the unveiling of new locations like Madripoor that are ripped straight from the Marvel source material as examples.

Then there's the roll-out of new concepts and ideas that will have lasting ramifications on the future of the shared cinematic world. Case in point, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has confirmed there are people within the MCU that hope to monetize superpowers in some shape, way, or form — and it's an idea that could lead straight to the reintroduction of Jessica Jones.

With the origin Jones was given in her Netflix show, she received medical care courtesy of a clandestine group named IGH. Slowly, she discovered more and more and found out it was a genetics lab that concocted drugs that could give people special abilities — hence Jessica's super-human strength and reflexes.

Now the connective tissue between Netflix's Jessica Jones and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is practically non-existent, and we don't really even know if Marvel Studios considers the events of those shows in the same continuity as the proper MCU. Should Jessica Jones make the cut, there's a possibility someone like Karl Malus (Callum Keith Rennie) could be an acquaintance of the Power Broker.

We do know characters like Wilfred Nagel were working on reproducing the Super Soldier Serum prior to The Snap. Maybe Malus and Nagel were a part of the same outfit at one point or another. Again, the definitive connective tissue is slim — but the idea alone is also something that could reintroduce characters like Luke Cage and the Heroes for Hire to the main MCU.

