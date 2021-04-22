Falcon and Winter Soldier: Georges St-Pierre Trained 2 Years Straight For His MCU Return

✖

Batroc the Leaper is back in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Georges St-Pierre says that he’s been training for this moment for two years straight. The former UFC Champion talked to the Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz about his part in the Disney+ series. Despite being a minor villain in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Disney was really quick to get GSP back into the fold. He told the radio show that his return was locked down almost immediately. The UFC legend has his eyes on being an action star now that his days in the octagon are behind him. Batroc is a great step toward that goal, and fans are about to see a whole lot more of him in tonight’s finale. MCU fans have gotten a kick out of all the action set pieces during this show. That figures to kick into overdrive as the Flag Smashers make their big move with St-Pierre’s character in tow.

“Right after I took my retirement, Disney came out and offered me the role,” GSP explained. “To come back as the Leaper. I did a little bit before with [Captain America:] The Winter Soldier. But, back in the day, I wasn’t prepared you know, I was more focused on competing in mixed martial arts. Now, it’s been two years that I’m training full-time as an actor. I’m having acting classes, English class, camera class, theater classes, audition classes. So, I was much more well-prepared for this one. So, it was perfect timing.”

Previously, St-Pierre spoke to Inspired Traveler about the Disney+ series. He called it the biggest thing he’s done in his career. When you hear him talk about his acting aspirations, it’s clear why he would say that. It’s no slight on his time in the Octagon, but the MCU role will likely catapult him into a new realm of stardom.

“It’s a huge budget. It’s the biggest thing I’ve done in my life. It’s really big,” GSP explained. “I’ve been taking classes to become an actor for a while now. I am working very hard on this. I am very proud of the job I have done on the show. I can’t wait for people to see the result of my work… I’m a bit of a nerd in this universe. I think this passion influenced me in my adventure with mixed martial arts. When I was in the cage I was like a superhero and as soon as I stepped out of the arena I was back to being a normal human being.“

