Another day, another round of asking just who exactly is going to be showing up in Avengers: Doomsday. Despite the final trailer dropping just a few days ago, we all know that Marvel is going to try to pull some wild stuff at the last minute in hopes of avoiding leaks and spoilers—which could very easily include video editing so that the trailers don’t actually give anything away (accusations of Steve being edited wearing that black T-shirt to keep his new suit a surprise have already started). And with that famous line being uttered in the trailer, fans are now thinking that maybe they’ve gotten that final nugget of confirmation that Deadpool will actually be showing up in Doomsday. Their proof? The stance Yelena takes as she pulls out her weapons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s definitely a stretch, but that hasn’t stopped fans from adding fuel to the fire. A post now circulating on X started the rumor, isolating a split-second of footage from the trailer where Yelena pulls her weapons from her back before spinning them twice in the air and settling into a fighting stance. It’s actually a move that we’ve seen before—from Deadpool, obviously. “I did think Yelena looked a little CGI when I saw the trailer,” said one fan. Another added, “They are playing with the trailer.” And while some are accusing people of going a little too crazy with the theories, others are claiming that there aren’t actually any Avengers in this scene, only X-Men, and that Marvel is editing the footage to not give it away.

Have Fans Lost the Plot, or Is There Actually a Chance This Is True?

At this point, it really is anyone’s guess. Marvel is notorious for going to extreme lengths to keep spoilers and leaks from coming out. This includes isolating actors from their castmates and having them perform in essentially blank boxes, according to Alan Cumming, who told Variety that he had no idea what the plot of the movie was and that he was really just there to run around (and be lain on top of by Florence Pugh’s body double).

Even Florence Pugh isn’t sure what’s happening with Yelena. After hearing that Kevin Feige stated that she would be an “anchor” in the movie, Pugh told Empire Magazine, “Like a literal anchor? She’s chained to all these characters, and they can’t go anywhere? It’s honestly such a massive operation that I have no clue where I will be in this storyline. You can’t even fathom that what you’re gonna do is gonna anchor anything, so it’s wonderful to hear that he thinks that.”

And, thanks to some writing credits on Doomsday, whether or not that’s actually Yelena in the footage, it’s all but been confirmed that Ryan Reynolds is actually returning as Deadpool, and that he’ll be bringing Hugh Jackman as Wolverine with him.

