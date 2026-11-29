It seems like only yesterday that we were excited about seeing Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, and Hawkeye come together for 2012’s The Avengers. Now, we’re coming up on the fifth Avengers movie, Avengers: Doomsday, and by this point, it feels like the Marvel Cinematic Universe has kind of done everything it could with the team. In fact, there have been so many films in the franchise that we kind of know what to expect at this point. Regardless of who the overarching villain is, what the threat against the universe is, or which heroes are at the center, we understand the tropes.

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This isn’t exactly a bad thing, as many of these well-known aspects have helped make the Avengers movies so special. However, Avengers: Doomsday feels like a chance for the MCU to deliver something unexpected and fresh. We know very little about the powerful Doctor Doom in this franchise, so there’s an opportunity to try new things. A good way to do that would be to take those elements that we all feel we know so well and turn them on their head. The MCU can take these Avengers movie staples and zig where they usually zag to keep fans guessing at every turn.

5) The Big CGI Battle In The Third Act

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This is probably the one expectation that the MCU is least likely to change in Avengers: Doomsday. A giant CGI battle is a core feature of these films for a reason, as everyone comes to see the team do battle with whatever threat they’re facing. That typically means they have to go up against an army of minions, which have been aliens and robots in previous installments. However, the setup for Avengers: Doomsday allows for something different. As far as we know, it doesn’t seem like Doctor Doom has that kind of team behind him.

Instead, Doom is forming some kind of cabal to work for him, which includes Hulk and Wanda Maximoff to this point. Hulk’s look and Wanda’s powers usually feature plenty of CGI, so it would be interesting to see them tease this, then not go all the way. Instead of a big battle in the third act, maybe they use those powers earlier and the third act is something psychological with Doom and a few heroes. Think about the positive response to the Loki Season 1 finale, which opted against a big battle and gave us a similar scene.

4) The High Stakes Sacrifice

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At this point, if you see Avengers in a film title, you can expect a character to be involved in a major sacrifice. Agent Coulson was severely outmatched against Loki and likely knew he was going to die, but still faced him and his death helped unite the team. Quicksilver sacrificed himself to save Hawkeye and a child from Sokovia, Thanos sacrificed Gamora to get the Soul Stone, and Natasha famously gave her own life for that same stone in the following movie.

For Doctor Doom to truly be the threat the MCU is suggesting he is, some heroes are going to have to die. Rather than have someone make the heroic sacrifice, it should just be Doom and his cabal killing them. It would be both refreshing and devastating to watch a member of the team consider a sacrifice, just for Doom to eviscerate them before they get the chance. It would be like a more crushing version of the Thunderbolts* scene where Alexei saves the child, only for them to get sent to the Void anyway.

3) The In-Fighting By The Heroes

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In The Avengers, one of the most fun aspects is watching these heroes get to know each other and fight one another. Getting to see Mjolnir crash down on Cap’s shield was epic and that kind of stuff is needed before they come together as a team. However, the Avengers either bicker or come to blows at every turn now, from the Hulkbuster vs. Hulk to Tony’s back and forth with both Doctor Strange and Peter Quill in Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame didn’t have much of that due to the dire stakes but it feels like Avengers: Doomsday could bring that back with so many personalities clashing. It’s highly likely due to there being two Avengers teams led by Sam and Yelena/Bucky. Alas, we’d love to see less of that. Surprise everyone by having them get along. Maybe Thor shows up and lets everyone know of the threat of Doom, causing them to cast aside petty differences. There are plenty of ways to add tension and conflict without it being amongst the heroes.

2) The Post-Credit Teaser

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Post-credit scenes are a huge part of how the MCU has found its success. They’ve teased what’s to come while also making sure things feel more connected. That hasn’t quite been the case in recent years, with several post-credit scenes kind of going nowhere. Avengers: Doomsday is almost guaranteed to have an important one, with Avengers: Secret Wars already on the horizon. That said, it would be ideal if they decided against it.

Doom is such a massive threat and he’s put together a team of extremely powerful allies, so it feels unlikely that the heroes, especially this less established version of the team, will come out on top. A film where Doom wins and then the credits roll with nothing coming next would make for a unique experience. Even when Thanos won, we got a tease of Captain Marvel’s arrival, which brought hope. A case where the Avengers lose without a tease of something happening next would leave us all feeling doomed.

1) The Spin Shot Of The Entire Team/Assemble Moment

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The spinaround shot of the team standing in the middle of New York in The Avengers is the most iconic moment in the MCU. Right up there next to it is the classic “Avengers Assemble” line from Avengers: Endgame, bringing more heroes together than ever. Avengers: Age of Ultron gave us another epic spin shot, while teasing the assemble line through a joke. There’s a great chance we get something like this again, especially since there’s a new team to fully establish.

Instead, Avengers: Doomsday should subvert expectations by going against this. As soon as we’re about to get something like the spin shot, have the villains interrupt to remain in control. Or, in an even more interesting take on the scene, the film could have the epic team shot focus on Doom and his cabal rather than the heroes. Just imagine how impressive it would feel if, instead of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four coming together, they had to face off against an incredible scene where Doom, Hulk, Wanda, and others oppose them.

Are there other staples of the Avengers movies that you’d like to see the MCU go against in Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know in the comments!