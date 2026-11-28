Calling Avengers: Age of Ultron the worst Avengers film might sound harsh, but it’s really just due to the high quality of the franchise. 2012’s The Avengers remains a remarkable achievement that changed the face of the superhero genre, Avengers: Infinity War might be the pinnacle of the MCU in terms of storytelling and action, and Avengers: Endgame masterfully culminated over a decade’s worth of films satisfyingly. Avengers: Age of Ultron is a very good, highly entertaining movie that just so happens to have a lot of competition to be the best in its series of films.

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The movie sits at a strong 75% on Rotten Tomatoes and did a lot of work in setting up the future of the MCU. The Infinity Stones were showcased, characters like Wanda and Vision were introduced, Steve’s wielding of Mjolnir was teased, and more. However, despite all those things, Avengers: Age of Ultron is often viewed as the worst of the series, yet it does something that no other entry in the franchise has managed to pull off. Avengers: Doomsday is on the horizon and it looks like it also won’t do what Avengers: Age of Ultron did so well, making that 2015 film all the more fun to look back on.

Avengers: Age Of Ultron Shows The Team Working As A Unit

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It sounds so simple, but Avengers: Age of Ultron gives us a look at the titular team actually working as a unit. Hearing that it’s the only Avengers movie to truly do that sounds odd, since each film has them team up, but the way Avengers: Age of Ultron did it was different. Right from the opening scene, we’re watching our favorite heroes work as a legitimate team. There is no in-fighting and they aren’t only coming together because some world-ending threat like Ultron or Thanos is upon them.

The opening scene of Avengers: Age of Ultron features Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk, and Hawkeye fighting as a unit to retrieve Loki’s scepter. It’s a somewhat simple mission, yet the scene plays out like they’ve been working together often since the events of The Avengers. They’re pulling out tandem moves like Thor slamming Mjolnir down on Cap’s shield to take out a bunch of bad guys and they have a plan already set in motion for turning Hulk back into Bruce Banner through Natasha’s “lullaby.” The whole thing is a joy to watch.

The shot of every member flying into action feels like it was pulled straight out of a comic book and that’s what longtime fans have always wanted to see. The scene also allows each hero a moment or two to shine while they work together. Natasha drives Clint around while both are shooting enemies, Cap is throwing his motorcycle at people, Iron Man is going after the scepter, Thor is just dominating foes, and Hulk is smashing. When you add in the fun banter between the team and the afterparty, this feels like the most harmonious iteration of the Avengers in the history of the MCU.

No Other Avengers Movie Has Showcased Them As A True Team

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Again, it sounds odd to consider that other Avengers movies don’t feature the team at their best, but it’s true. In The Avengers, the characters didn’t know each other, so they spent a lot of the movie at each other’s throats. They do finally come together to save the day in the end, but they weren’t a team in the same way that they are in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Unfortunately, the events of Captain America: Civil War prevented that team from ever truly being together again. Although Thor and Hulk were absent from that film, it shattered bonds for most other members.

One of the main reasons that Thanos was able to defeat the heroes in Avengers: Infinity War was because of how scattered they were. We see Cap, Nat, and Bruce working together, but Clint is nowhere to be found, Thor only joins his friends late in the game, and Tony is on another planet. The team never actually gets together. Avengers: Endgame sees them brought back together after Thanos’ snap, but they are a much different team by that point.

Thor’s confidence is shot, Clint has become more vengeful, and the rift between Cap and Iron Man was never truly settled. Also, they were all there with the stakes at their highest, while Avengers: Age of Ultron allowed them to just be a team on a regular mission. There’s something simple and somewhat wholesome about that. Granted, there wasn’t really room in the stories of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame to have missions like that, but that just makes the dynamic in Avengers: Age of Ultron more special.

The upcoming Avengers: Doomsday feels like more of the same, as the team is clearly not firing on all cylinders. Thor even says in the trailer that he doesn’t know many of them and we’ve already seen them fighting amongst themselves, whether it’s Shang-Chi against Gambit or Cyclops against Sam Wilson. The original team is also no longer around after the deaths of Tony and Nat, meaning we’ll never see what Avengers: Age of Ultron gave us again.

What are your thoughts on the opening scene of Avengers: Age of Ultron and how the team has been handled in other movies? Let us know in the comments!