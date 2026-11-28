Superman: The Movie is considered the grandfather of superhero cinema for a reason. Even though superheroes had been around for 40 years by then, a major Hollywood feature film starring one finally hit the screen. And even until the late 1990s, DC Comics was among the only major publishers getting its characters into movie theaters. Aside from Howard the Duck and Blade, Marvel had mostly kept its characters on television screens with both live-action and animated series. So in many ways, 2000’s X-Men created the template for the modern Marvel movies and eventually the MCU would follow.

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Despite the creative liberties that first movie took with the source material, fans were willing to overlook the black leather outfits, absent character backstories, and reduced screen time for characters like Cyclops. Both X-Men and especially 2003’s X2: X-Men United treated the Marvel mutants with such reverence that fans largely accepted them with open arms. Nightcrawler’s opening assault on the White House, Wolverine’s berserker rage during the attack on Xavier’s school, and hints at Jean Grey’s latent Phoenix Force gave fans just a taste of the epic moments the MCU would ultimately deliver. But 20 years ago, fans’ goodwill toward Fox’s X-Men films ran out.

X-Men: The Last Stand Is Where Things Started to Go Wrong

Image Courtesy of Fox

The first sign of trouble came when director Bryan Singer — who helmed the first two films — opted out of returning for the then-untitled X-Men 3. Instead of staying with the franchise, Singer went off to Warner Bros. to make Superman Returns, taking composer John Ottman, writers Dan Harris and Michael Dougherty, and actor James Marsden with him. Enter Brett Ratner, director of the Rush Hour films and the Hannibal Lecter sequel Red Dragon. That change in hands then led to a new script by Simon Kinberg and Zak Penn, one that combined the Dark Phoenix Saga teased in X2 with the “Gifted” arc centered on the creation of a mutant cure.

Despite its grand scope, X-Men: The Last Stand somehow clocked in at just 104 minutes, the same length as the first film. And while it became a box office smash overall, fans and critics were not having it. Marsden’s Cyclops was killed off-screen early in the film, Juggernaut became a joke, and the rushed story failed to do justice to either Dark Phoenix or the mutant cure. Even though the movie delivered a Danger Room sequence (finally) and gave fans Kelsey Grammer’s beloved take on Beast, the film failed to live up to its predecessors. Instead, it became just another trilogy-ender that let audiences down, breaking the series’ streak of winning over fans.

The Confounding Creative Choices That Followed

Image Courtesy of Fox

Unfortunately for the franchise, X-Men: The Last Stand was only the beginning of a series of baffling creative choices. With its core trilogy over and done with, Fox intended to shift its focus to a series of origin stories focused on individual X-Men characters. So, despite being essentially the main character of the preceding trilogy, the first one produced was X-Men Origins: Wolverine. But bad visual effects, a weak script, and an embarrassing depiction of fan-favorite Deadpool sunk the movie among fans, proving once again that Fox just didn’t get it. The X-Men Origins concept was abandoned in favor of a reboot film, X-Men: First Class, which was ultimately retconned into a prequel to the original trilogy with X-Men: Days of Future Past.

After First Class, The Wolverine, and Days of Future Past — the latter of which marked Singer’s return to the franchise — it seemed like the series was back on track. The time-travel shenanigans in Days of Future Past not only prevented a dystopian future but erased both X-Men Origins: Wolverine and X-Men: The Last Stand from the timeline. But that goodwill was once again squandered with two unsatisfying sequels, X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, the latter of which again tried (and failed) to bring the beloved storyline to the screen. While Logan and the Deadpool films helped salvage what was left of the Fox X-Men universe, The New Mutants certainly ended things on a sour note. Now 20 years after X-Men: The Last Stand marked the series’ first wrong turn, it’s exciting to see Marsden and other key original X-Men cast members get one final moment to shine in Avengers: Doomsday.

What do you think of X-Men: The Last Stand? Is it a fun watch despite its flaws or truly the film where the franchise fell apart? Sound off in the comments section below!

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.