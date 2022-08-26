Fantastic Four Fans Excited About Possible New Director

By Aaron Perine

WandaVision director Matt Shakman is reportedly in talks to direct Fantastic Four. The news has been confirmed by Deadline after a report from The Direct surfaced earlier this week. The Disney+ director  helmed a massively successful entry for Marvel TV in their infancy on the streaming service. Allegedly studio head Kevin Feige is very comfortable with the director as well. Fantastic Four is going to be a big movie for the MCU. People have been waiting for Marvel's First Family to make their appearance in this franchise for years. They and the X-Men have been top of the order for some fans. However, there have been no indications of where and how the big reveals of Earth 616's Reed Richards, Johnny Storm, Sue Storm and Ben Grimm are going to come from. The only open acknowledgement of the team has been in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with John Krasinski stepping into the role of Earth 838's Mr. Fantastic. Check out more reaction down below:

Feige explained how excited he was to bring in these characters with MTV News in 2019. "The truth is, I'm excited for all of them. I'm excited, and it's not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements," the Marvel Studios president said. "And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I've been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it's very exciting."

Do you like this choice for Fantastic Four? Let us know down in the comments!

Strong pick

Feeling good about it

A strong endorsement

Some would like more risk

Writers gonna be key

Some potential

Some fans have been pulling for this

A popular fancast gets even stronger

