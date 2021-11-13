First Moon Knight Footage Has Marvel Fans Hyped

Marvel fans’ hype was off the charts yesterday during Disney+ Day after new shows like Agatha: House of Harkness were confirmed, Marvel Studios’ first crack at the X-Men was revealed in a new animated series, and the first footage from Moon Knight made its debut. The casting of Oscar Isaac as the titular hero in the upcoming TV show already had fans interested but the wild, albeit brief, look at the show has sent the hype into overdrive. In addition to teasing the many different personalities that we’ll see, the Moon Knight teaser offered a hint of the hero’s actual costume, all of which had fans excited. Check out the response below!

Fans already know that Oscar Isaac will play the titular hero in the series and that Ethan Hawke will play the main villain, who was perhaps revealed during yesterday’s news. That said, the rest of the cast is unclear for the show. Marvel did confirm an official description for the series which reads: “Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and is coming to Disney+ in 2022.”

