With the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home bringing villains from both Sam Raimi and Marc Webb’s Spider-Man films – and plenty of rumors that past iterations of the hero, namely the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield versions, will also appear in the film – there’s one part of the live-action Spider-Man legacy that isn’t going to be part of the film and they’re pretty disappointed by it. Nicholas Hammond, who played Peter Parker/Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man television series in the 1970s recently confirmed that he won’t be part of the film and wasn’t even asked.



“I think it would have been huge fun,” Hammond told The Hollywood Reporter. “It would have been a kick in the pants to have the old guy there. I was really hoping I would be approached but unfortunately, that didn’t happen.”



Hammond played Spider-Man from 1977 to 1979 on the CBS series which, despite being popular in the ratings, was canceled after two seasons and just 13 episodes, including the pilot movie. The pilot as well as two pairs of episodes were ultimately released as films internationally by Columbia Pictures. Hammond told The Hollywood Reporter that, when it comes to the three actors who have played Spider-Man on the big screen, he, in particular, sees Tom Holland’s take as the most like what he was trying to do in the 70s.



“Tom Holland’s version is the closest to what we were doing; trying to make him very much a real guy, someone who you could actually forget he had these powers and get caught up in Peter’s story,” Hammond said. “That was what we were going for.”



While Hammond is not going to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are still hopeful that Maguire and Garfield might. Hype for the film, as well as rumors, are at an all-time high and, on Monday, a new TV spot for the highly anticipated film surfaced on social media, though it doesn’t contain any new footage. The official poster for the film was also recently released. You can check out the film’s official description below.



For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.



Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to open in theaters on December 17th.



Photo: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images