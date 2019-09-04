Funko’s Avengers: Endgame Chrome Hulk Pop Figure Exclusives Are Finally in Stock

Funko’s Walmart exclusive #499 Marvel Avengers: Endgame Chrome Hulk Pop figures have taken a long and frustrating road to retail since first being revealed back in May. However, at the time of writing, the Purple, Red, Orange, Blue, Yellow, and Green variants are available to order right here for $9.99 each with free 1 or 2-day shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Your odds of finding these in the stores are slim, so grab them while you can. If you miss out, you’ll be able to find them here on eBay.

On a related note, a new Pop figure was added to Funko’s Batman 80th anniversary Pop collection yesterday, and it clocks in at a whopping 19-inches tall. We’re fairly certain that makes it the biggest commercial Pop figure Funko has ever produced. Generally, Funko’s super-sized Pops top out at 10-inches tall.

If you have room for this enormous Pop figure in your collection, it’s available to pre-order right here for a whopping $99.99 with free shipping slated for February. Despite the price tag it’s already shot to the top of the Funko bestseller list, so grab one while you can.

Finally, The Marvel Legends Series Avengers: Endgame Power Gauntlet Electronic fist recently got its first sale. At the time of writing, you can order one here on Amazon for $88, which is 12% off the list price. Sales on the previous Avengers: Infinity War Infinity Gauntlet Electronic Fist have been extremely rare, and the Nano Gauntlet will likely be the same, so take advantage of this deal while you can – it probably won’t last long.

Like the Infinity Gauntlet before it, the Nano Gauntlet replica features articulated electronic finger joints, pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and a fist lock mode for display.

