Funko’s Marvel First Appearance Elektra Pop Figure is Available Now

Funko’s line of first appearance Pop figures in the Marvel 80th anniversary collection expanded today to include Elketra! The character was created by Frank Miller, and first appeared in Daredevil #168, which was released in January of 1981 – exactly 39 years ago.

Indeed, Funko couldn’t wait for Elektra‘s 40th birthday to drop this classic Pop figure. It’s an FYE exclusive that you can grab right here while it lasts. It comes shortly after the release of Funko’s first appearance Deadpool, which is a BoxLunch exclusive that’s available here. On a side note, the Elektra Pop figure launched alongside another FYE exclusive today – a Maximus variant from the movie Gladiator, which you can order here.

In other big Funko news, a ton of new Pop figures were announced at London Toy Fair 2020 earlier this week, and you can find out where to get them all via our master list. You can also check out our favorite new releases from the show here.

Funko spent seven hours releasing wave after wave of Pop figures, so there’s a lot of new items to consider for your collection. Naturally there are plenty of new releases for Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and Harry Potter fans, but there are also releases that span everything from Killer Clowns from Outer Space to the ’90s Dinosaurs TV show.

