Funko First Appearance Spider-Man and Vulture Pops Join the Marvel 80th Lineup

Funko has added two new Pops to their Marvel 80th anniversary lineup of figures that highlight the first appearance of some of our favorite heroes and villains. This time around it’s Spider-Man with his look from Amazing Fantasy #15 (1962) and his nemesis Vulture – aka Adrian Toomes – from The Amazing Spider-Man #2 (1963).

You can pre-order the first appearance Spider-Man Pop figure right here with shipping slated for February. The Vulture Pop figure is available here with the same shipping window. Note that Entertainment Earth also got a batch of Iron Man Model 39 AAA Anime exclusive Pop figures in stock today, and you can pre-order one of them right here while they last. Shipping on that figure is slated for January.

On a related note, Funko recently partnered with Entertainment Earth to launch their very first Wood Deco Pop figure, and they chose Marvel’s Captain America as the subject. It’s still a vinyl figure, but as you can see from the image above, the wood effect is pretty convincing.

The Wood Deco Cap Pop figure is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for January. This Pop is an Entertainment Earth exclusive, so grab one before the inevitable sell out.

