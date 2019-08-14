Funko’s Marvel Nova Prime Previews Exclusive Pop Figure is Back in Stock

Funko’s Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Nova Prime (Richard Rider) Previews Exclusive Pop figure first arrived back in June, but sold out quickly. However, a new batch of stock is on the way and you can reserve one right here for $12.99. Note that this figure is a limited edition of 30,000, and this will probably be your last chance to grab one without a markup. The official description reads:

“When the last surviving member of the planet Xandar’s elite Nova Corps is dying, he selects New York high school student Richard Rider to replace him. Calling himself Nova, Rider becomes a superhero with the uniform and powers of a Nova Centurion…he just has to figure out how to use them! In 1976, Nova debuted in Marv Wolfman and John Buscema’s The Man Called Nova #1, and now, 42 years later, you can add the mighty Nova to your collection! Nova is in his classic costume, boasts a metallic paint job, sculpted transparent energy powers, all with signature Funko flair!”

Speaking of must-have Funko Previews Exclusive figures, the Dark Multiverse Red Death Flash-themed Nightmare Batman from the DC Comics event Dark Nights: Metal is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for August. Odds are we are coming to the end of the run for this limited edition figure as well, so get it while the getting is good.

“Ripped from the pages of Dark Nights: Metal comes the Red Death as he’s streaking his way into your collection! The Dark Nights: Metal Red Death Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive features the fastest and deadliest man in the Dark Multiverse in a dynamic pose with his red lightning effects from his velocity burst around his arms and legs!”

