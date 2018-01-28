This Custom Magneto Funko POP Is Spectacular

Plenty of Marvel Comics characters have gotten the Funko POP treatment over the years, but a new fan-made custom one takes things to a whole other level.

iGeek Customs recently shared their newest piece, which depicts Magneto in his white costume, standing around an orbit of warped metal. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The custom POP – which is can be purchased for around $130 – is just the latest Marvel-related piece that iGeek has made. Previous characters included Hawkeye, Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow.

The white costume first debuted in 2013’s Uncanny X-Men, and has since made its way into various comic appearances, as well as the Marvel Heroes video game. As of now, Magneto has yet to wear this yellow costume in one of his big-screen appearances, but that very well could change in the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix (or, you know, his inevitable appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Dark Phoenix will see Michael Fassbender returning to the role of Eric Lensherr/Magneto once again, but with a new twist. The mutant antihero will be a cult-like leader of the world of Genosha, a mutant haven that Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) will seek refuge in.

“He’s set up this place for mutants that don’t have a home to go to,” Fassbender explained late last year. “They have to work as a community, but it’s a safe place for them and they’ll be accepted.”

In the process, the team behind Dark Phoenix hopes to change the game of the superhero film genre.

“We are revolutionizing it. We wanted to create a whole new genre of superhero movie,” Turner explained last year, referring to the film as a “dark, gritty drama.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix will debut in theaters on November 2nd.