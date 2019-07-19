Here’s Where to Get Funko’s SDCC 2019 Exclusive Pop Figures Starting Tonight

UPDATE: San Diego Comic-Con is officially underway and many of the exclusive Pop figures are live now! Skip down to the links below – they will be updated during the show to reflect their status. ORIGINAL:Here we go! San Diego Comic-Con 2019 will be fully underway starting tomorrow, July 18th, but you’ll need to prepare early if you want to get your hands on Funko‘s coveted shared exclusive Pop figures. Fortunately, we have all of the information you’ll need to grab the Pop figures at launch.
Below you’ll find a complete list of Funko’s SDCC 2019 shared exclusive Pop figures along with links to the retailers where they will be available to purchase. Where applicable, confirmed launch times are listed with the first wave of Pop figures arriving tonight, July 17th / 18th at 12am EST (9pm PST). We suspect that most of the unconfirmed retailers will release their Pop figures at that time as well, so you should check them all. If you’re serious about getting these SDCC 2019 Pop figures for your collection, you’ll definitely want to stay up late because they will sell out quickly. Make sure to keep tabs on this list as the information is subject to change / updates.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Walmart – LIVE – (Order via the Links Below)
- Pop! The Big Bang Theory #832 Raj Koothrappali as Aquaman
- Pop! The Big Bang Theory #833 Sheldon Cooper as The Flash
- Pop! The Big Bang Theory #834 Howard Wolowitz as Batman
- Pop! The Big Bang Theory #835 Penny as Wonder Woman
- Pop! The Big Bang Theory #836 Leonard Hofstadter as Green Lantern
- Pop! Fortnite #510 Loot Lama (GITD)
- Pop! Tee The Big Bang Theory Group in DC Superhero Costumes
- Pop! Tee The Big Bang Theory Sheldon as The Flash
Hot Topic – LIVE – Order Here
- Pop! Dragon Ball Z #154 Super Saiyan Vegeta (Red Chrome)
- Pop! Neon Genesis Evangelion #635 Asuka
- Pop! RWBY #640 Ruby Rose
- Pop! Harry Potter #84 Fawkes Flocked
- Pop! Marvel #441 Gamora
- Pop! The Flash #853 Cisco Ramon
- Pop! Sabrina the Teenage Witch #19 (Comic Version)
- Pop! The Hunchback of Notre-Dame #574 Quasimodo
- Pop! Toy Story #562 Mr. Pricklepants
- Pop! The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #857 Mira
BoxLunch – LIVE – Order Here
- Pop! Dragon Ball Z #634 Gotenks Super Ghost Kamikaze Attack
- Pop! Moana Rides #62 Moana & Pua on Boat
- Pop! Up Carl & Ellie 2-Pack
- Pop! Forrest Gump #771 Forrest Gump (Beard)
Amazon – LIVE (Order via the Links Below)
- Pop! Rick and Morty #350 Pickle Rick GITD (PX Previews – LIVE NOW)
- Pop! The Black Cauldron Taran & Horned King 2-Pack
- Pop! Toy Story #561 Chuckles
- Pop! Star Wars #297 Boba Fett (Green Chrome)
Entertainment Earth – Order Here or Here starting on July 19th at 12pm EST (9am PST)
- Pop! Jaws #760 Shark Biting Quint
- Pop! Marvel #492 Man-Thing
Funko Shop – LIVE – Order Here
- Pop! Ad Icons #53 Comic-Con Toucan
- Pop! DC Comics #284 Batman With an SDCC Bag
- Pop! The Flintstones #597 Hoppy the Hopparoo
- Pop! The Flintstones #598 Baby Puss
- Pop! Wacky Races #599 Lazy Luke
- Pop! Wacky Races #600 Sergeant Blast
- Pop! H.R. Pufnstuf #852 H.R. Pufnstuf
- Pop! Sigmund and the Sea Monsters #853 Sigmund
- Pop! Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Vegan Police 2-Pack
- VYNL Quaker Oats Quisp + Quake 2-Pack
- PEZ The Banana Splits: Fleegle, Bingo, Drooper, Snorky
- PEZ Comic-Con Toucan
FYE – LIVE – Order Here
- Pop! Rick and Morty (Secret – Season 4)
- Pop! Star Wars #124 Yoda (Green Chrome)
Barnes & Noble – LIVE – Order Here
- Pop! Disenchantment #590 Bean
- Pop! Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald #31 Nagini
- Pop! Harry Potter #83 Rita Skeeter
- Pop! Peanuts #577 Astronaut Snoopy
- Pop! Stranger Things #428 Demogorgon (Gold)
- Pop! Doctor Who #831 Pting
GameStop / ThinkGeek – LIVE – Order Here
- Pop! Batman 80 Years #144 Batman (Teal Chrome)
- Pop! The Simpsons Kang & Kodos (GITD) 2-Pack
- Pop! Office Space #774 Sticky Note Man
- Pop! Marvel Captain Marvel #487 Minn-Erva
- Pop! Conan #25 Conan O’Brien (Team Coco Orange)
- Pop! Overwatch #516 McCree
- Pop! Rick and Morty (Secret – Season 4)
- Pop! Starship Troopers #735 Johnny Rico
- 5-Star Hellboy – Abe Sapien
- 5-Star Hellboy – Hellboy
- FunkO’s Cereal Super Conan
- Skateboard Deck – My Hero Academia
Target – LIVE (Order via Links Below)
Walgreens – LIVE – Order Here
- Pop! Marvel Avengers Endgame #493 Wong
Toy Tokyo – Order Here
- Pop! Icons #15 Rat Fink (Green Chrome)
- Pop! Icons #15 Rat Fink (Gray Chrome)
- Pop! Icons #15 Rat Fink (GITD)
- Pop! The Green Hornet #856 Kato
- Pop! Ultraman #764 Ultraman (GITD)
- Pop! Ad Icons #52 Peter PEZ
SDCC 2019 Show Only – Order on eBay
- Pop! Ad Icons #48 Otter Pops Louie-Bloo Raspberry
- Pop! Wynonna Earp #818 Wynonna Earp
- Pop! Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Red Sith Trooper
If any of the SDCC 2019 Funko Pop figures you had your eye on should sell out before you get a chance to grab it, you’ll be able to find them right here on eBay. Keep tabs on our Gear page for more San Diego Comic-Con exclusives.
Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.