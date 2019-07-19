Here’s Where to Get Funko’s SDCC 2019 Exclusive Pop Figures Starting Tonight

UPDATE: San Diego Comic-Con is officially underway and many of the exclusive Pop figures are live now! Skip down to the links below – they will be updated during the show to reflect their status. ORIGINAL:Here we go! San Diego Comic-Con 2019 will be fully underway starting tomorrow, July 18th, but you’ll need to prepare early if you want to get your hands on Funko‘s coveted shared exclusive Pop figures. Fortunately, we have all of the information you’ll need to grab the Pop figures at launch.

Below you’ll find a complete list of Funko’s SDCC 2019 shared exclusive Pop figures along with links to the retailers where they will be available to purchase. Where applicable, confirmed launch times are listed with the first wave of Pop figures arriving tonight, July 17th / 18th at 12am EST (9pm PST). We suspect that most of the unconfirmed retailers will release their Pop figures at that time as well, so you should check them all. If you’re serious about getting these SDCC 2019 Pop figures for your collection, you’ll definitely want to stay up late because they will sell out quickly. Make sure to keep tabs on this list as the information is subject to change / updates.

Walmart – LIVE – (Order via the Links Below)

Hot Topic – LIVE – Order Here

Pop! Dragon Ball Z #154 Super Saiyan Vegeta (Red Chrome)

Pop! Neon Genesis Evangelion #635 Asuka

Pop! RWBY #640 Ruby Rose

Pop! Harry Potter #84 Fawkes Flocked

Pop! Marvel #441 Gamora

Pop! The Flash #853 Cisco Ramon

Pop! Sabrina the Teenage Witch #19 (Comic Version)

Pop! The Hunchback of Notre-Dame #574 Quasimodo

Pop! Toy Story #562 Mr. Pricklepants

Pop! The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #857 Mira

BoxLunch – LIVE – Order Here

Pop! Dragon Ball Z #634 Gotenks Super Ghost Kamikaze Attack

Pop! Moana Rides #62 Moana & Pua on Boat

Pop! Up Carl & Ellie 2-Pack

Pop! Forrest Gump #771 Forrest Gump (Beard)

Amazon – LIVE (Order via the Links Below)

Entertainment Earth – Order Here or Here starting on July 19th at 12pm EST (9am PST)

Pop! Jaws #760 Shark Biting Quint

Pop! Marvel #492 Man-Thing

Funko Shop – LIVE – Order Here

Pop! Ad Icons #53 Comic-Con Toucan

Pop! DC Comics #284 Batman With an SDCC Bag

Pop! The Flintstones #597 Hoppy the Hopparoo

Pop! The Flintstones #598 Baby Puss

Pop! Wacky Races #599 Lazy Luke

Pop! Wacky Races #600 Sergeant Blast

Pop! H.R. Pufnstuf #852 H.R. Pufnstuf

Pop! Sigmund and the Sea Monsters #853 Sigmund

Pop! Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Vegan Police 2-Pack

VYNL Quaker Oats Quisp + Quake 2-Pack

PEZ The Banana Splits: Fleegle, Bingo, Drooper, Snorky

PEZ Comic-Con Toucan

FYE – LIVE – Order Here

Pop! Rick and Morty (Secret – Season 4)

Pop! Star Wars #124 Yoda (Green Chrome)

Barnes & Noble – LIVE – Order Here

Pop! Disenchantment #590 Bean

Pop! Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald #31 Nagini

Pop! Harry Potter #83 Rita Skeeter

Pop! Peanuts #577 Astronaut Snoopy

Pop! Stranger Things #428 Demogorgon (Gold)

Pop! Doctor Who #831 Pting

GameStop / ThinkGeek – LIVE – Order Here

Pop! Batman 80 Years #144 Batman (Teal Chrome)

Pop! The Simpsons Kang & Kodos (GITD) 2-Pack

Pop! Office Space #774 Sticky Note Man

Pop! Marvel Captain Marvel #487 Minn-Erva

Pop! Conan #25 Conan O’Brien (Team Coco Orange)

Pop! Overwatch #516 McCree

Pop! Rick and Morty (Secret – Season 4)

Pop! Starship Troopers #735 Johnny Rico

5-Star Hellboy – Abe Sapien

5-Star Hellboy – Hellboy

FunkO’s Cereal Super Conan

Skateboard Deck – My Hero Academia

Target – LIVE (Order via Links Below)

Walgreens – LIVE – Order Here

Pop! Marvel Avengers Endgame #493 Wong

Toy Tokyo – Order Here

Pop! Icons #15 Rat Fink (Green Chrome)

Pop! Icons #15 Rat Fink (Gray Chrome)

Pop! Icons #15 Rat Fink (GITD)

Pop! The Green Hornet #856 Kato

Pop! Ultraman #764 Ultraman (GITD)

Pop! Ad Icons #52 Peter PEZ

SDCC 2019 Show Only – Order on eBay

Pop! Ad Icons #48 Otter Pops Louie-Bloo Raspberry

Pop! Wynonna Earp #818 Wynonna Earp

Pop! Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Red Sith Trooper

If any of the SDCC 2019 Funko Pop figures you had your eye on should sell out before you get a chance to grab it, you’ll be able to find them right here on eBay. Keep tabs on our Gear page for more San Diego Comic-Con exclusives.

