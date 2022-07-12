Ghost Rider Fans Cast Their Spirit of Vengeance Amid Ryan Gosling Reports

It's just a matter of time before we get another live-action Ghost Rider, and if Ryan Gosling gets what he wants, he'll be Marvel's next Spirit of Vengeance. The La La Land alumnus has recently been rumored to be in talks to play Richard Rider in a Nova Disney+ series, though the actor himself debunked those rumors. Instead, Gosling said that if he were to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he'd like to play Ghost Rider.

After going viral for the speculation, both Gosling and Ghost Rider became trending topics as fans of the gothic character discussed which actor they'd like to see race into the role.

Next week my full chat w/Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews

But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE.



Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play...GHOST RIDER pic.twitter.com/1jnC5ht4UY — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 12, 2022

As one might expect, one popular choice among fans of the character continues to be Norman Reedus, even though he's tied up with AMC's The Walking Dead Universe. Another prime choice for fans appears to be Keanu Reeves, an actor Marvel Studios contacts often to see if he's interested in joining the beloved franchise.

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.