Ghost Rider Fans Cast Their Spirit of Vengeance Amid Ryan Gosling Reports
It's just a matter of time before we get another live-action Ghost Rider, and if Ryan Gosling gets what he wants, he'll be Marvel's next Spirit of Vengeance. The La La Land alumnus has recently been rumored to be in talks to play Richard Rider in a Nova Disney+ series, though the actor himself debunked those rumors. Instead, Gosling said that if he were to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he'd like to play Ghost Rider.
After going viral for the speculation, both Gosling and Ghost Rider became trending topics as fans of the gothic character discussed which actor they'd like to see race into the role.
Next week my full chat w/Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews— Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 12, 2022
But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE.
Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play...GHOST RIDER pic.twitter.com/1jnC5ht4UY
As one might expect, one popular choice among fans of the character continues to be Norman Reedus, even though he's tied up with AMC's The Walking Dead Universe. Another prime choice for fans appears to be Keanu Reeves, an actor Marvel Studios contacts often to see if he's interested in joining the beloved franchise.
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Keanu
Norman Reedus and Keanu Reeves are better picks for Ghost Rider tbh— the.dcbattinson-🦇THE BATMAN ERA🦇 (@thedcbattinson) July 12, 2022
Goes Hard
Gosling as Ghost Rider goes hard af y’all tripping— £than (@somnia_77) July 12, 2022
Gabriel Is the Only One
There is only one Ghost Rider for me --> @IamGabrielLuna! https://t.co/MYjnmZJ4rB— Arlene ☆ Santana (@arlene_santana) July 12, 2022
Luna Returns
manifesting that the marvel panel announces a series of the superior ghost rider aka robbie reyes 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/bLKCJc25dQ— or ☁︎ (@stvcngrant) July 12, 2022
Norman is Perfect
Norman Reedus is the perfect casting for GHOST RIDER in the MCU 🔥💀🔥 pic.twitter.com/QLMLa1LKL4— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) July 12, 2022
Norman No Doubt
Norman Reedus = Ghost Rider. This scene confirmed it. March 29th 2015. Season 5 Finale. #Ghostrider pic.twitter.com/xRozttcVBj— Andrew (@AndrewsVisual) July 12, 2022
He Can Pull It Off
Ryan Gosling says he wants to play Ghost Rider. I think he has the ability to pull it off. Who would you like to see be Ghost Rider? pic.twitter.com/V8g8qnoHdM— David (@unCAGEDgamez) July 12, 2022
Who do you want to see play Ghost Rider in the MCU?