Norman Reedus Addresses Ghost Rider Casting Rumors (Exclusive)

With The Walking Dead set to wrap up production on its final season in the new few weeks, the cast and crew are out and about lining up their next gigs. For the show’s Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus, a couple of projects are already on the way. Another season of Ride with Norman Reedus will see the actor traveling the country and globe, which will be followed by the Daryl and Carol-centric spinoff of The Walking Dead. However, rumors have been swirling among Internet sleuths that the actor may be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ghost Rider. To that, Reedus says, “I don’t know.”

“Fingers crossed,” Reedus told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. “I don’t know. There’s been a lot of talk over the last couple years. I do not have an answer for you.” Reedus has been open about wanting to take on the Ghost Rider role, a big fan of the Marvel Comics character and motorcycle fan that comes with it. There is no official word from Marvel Studios about this casting rumor or an announced project which is confirmed to involve any of the Ghost Rider characters, such as Johnny Blaze or Robbie Reyes. That said, a Midnight Sons-type of group is starting to form with the likes of Moon Knight, Blade, and others being possible roster candidates and Ghost Rider would be a sensible addition to such a roster.

Previously, Ghost Rider was played by Nicolas Cage in a pair of films which were made before the Marvel Cinematic Universe existed. Those featured Cage as Johnny Blaze. On TV, Agents of SHIELD had Gabriel Luna play a Robbie Reyes version of the character and he almost went on to get his own show.

For now, fans of Reedus can see him in The Walking Dead‘s final season which returns to AMC on February 20 (with an early release of its Part 2 premiere on AMC+ this Sunday). “It’s been quite a journey to me, I have to say,” Reedus said. “And 12 years of this, and 12 years of living in Georgia and making my home here, and this family that I have on the show is super important to me. And I’ve learned from so many people. The Scott Wilsons, the Andy Lincolns, all of them. I take a little bit of them with me all the time, even as their characters are taken… I think about those characters and what they taught me when I play Daryl. I have to grow and evolve this [Daryl Dixon] character, and I’ve grown and evolved as a person from these people, as well.”

The Walking Dead premieres Part 2 of its final season on February 20 at 9pm ET on AMC.