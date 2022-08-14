Giancarlo Esposito Reveals Details of His Marvel Meeting

The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito confirmed in a recent TikTok video that he'd had meetings with Marvel Studios and now, the actor is opening up a bit about what those meetings entailed During an appearance at Fan Expo Boston where ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley was in attendance, Esposito spoke about his Marvel meeting, revealing that he would prefer to appear on the movie side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and described his meeting with Marvel as "really wonderful."

"In the Marvel Universe if you do something in television, one character, you can't switch and play a different character," Esposito said. "So, out of that meeting, which was really wonderful, I had some interest in doing something with them which they've since done, I think it was Loki at that time, and someone else has done Loki, that's great, in television and I'd like to be invited to the table to do something in film because I have a big persona and I've been in the television world for a while and I've still got some movies each year."

Also, during his appearance at the convention, Esposito said that a character he'd like to play in the MCU is Professor X and teased how he would portray the iconic X-Men character should he be given the opportunity.

"I'd play that character with force, grace, and a calm," Esposito said. "Someone who controls the chaos but who also has the ability to uplift and inspire."

Last week, Esposito said in a video shared to TikTok that he had been in talks with Marvel and expressed his desire to play Professor X, a character that recently made his MCU debut, albeit in an alternate universe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness portrayed by Patrick Stewart.

"So, I have not worked for Marvel yet," The actor revealed. "I've been in a room with them and talked with them, and to answer your question, I think what they do is on the lines of that mythological journey that Joe Campbell talked about, who happened to be a friend of George Lucas that George Lucas put into his stories. They do the same thing."

"So, there's been talk of Magneto, there's been talk of Dr. Freeze, there has been talk of who else are they talking about over there? Oh, Doom! And there is Professor X. Pick one? I'm going to go for something that is a little bit different. I'm going to go and put it out in the universe that it is Professor X. Esposito added.

For now, it's not clear if there are plans or continued conversations about Esposito joining the MCU, though we do have an idea of the direction Marvel Studios is going over the next few years. Last month at San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige announced two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, both headed to theaters in 2025 as well as additional projects for the MCU's Phase 5, Phase 6, and even Phase 7. The next MCU movie to hit theaters will be Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, opening in theaters November 11th.

What do you think about Esposito's comments? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.