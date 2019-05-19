Guardians of the Galaxy Theory Suggests Man-Thing is the Fabled Last Easter Egg

To date, one fabled Guardians of the Galaxy Easter egg had yet to be unearthed. That is, perhaps, until some recent evidence surfaced that seems to be pretty convincing. First surfacing on the Giant Box of Comics blog, it looks as if Man-Thing can be seen in one of The Collector’s cages on Knowhere. The cage in question appears in the post-credits scene where The Collector is sitting on the steps to his destroyed shop. Over the Elder’s right shoulder, you can see a moss-covered case and barely make out a long snout that vaguely resembles that of Man-Thing.

In a fan Q&A nearly two years ago, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn admitted that some fans had gotten “very, very close” in uncovering the Easter egg. Man-Thing being one of The Collector’s prized possessions would fit the “very close” bill after fans had previously speculated Beta Ray Bill and Adam Warlock were also under the possession of the Elder.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m not going to let you know, but I will give you some path. There’s a very secret hidden easter egg in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1. Some people have gotten very, very close…to what that easter egg is,” Gunn revealed. “Maybe you’ve even found partial the easter egg [sic]. I haven’t said you’ve found it because you haven’t found the whole thing yet,” the director continued. “You need to find the entire easter egg for me to say, ‘Yes, you’ve found it.’ It’s there. It’s already been partially uncovered. You just need to find the whole thing.”

What gives this theory even more clout is the fact that we know Man-Thing exists somewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only was he mentioned in Agents of SHIELD, but the character also served as one of the champions of The Grandmaster on Sakaar. In fact, The Grandmaster very well could have ended up gifting Man-Thing to his brother on Knowhere, and that’s how he arrived in the Guardians post-credits scene.

Do you think Man-Thing is the last remaining Guardians of the Galaxy Easter egg? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things cosmic Marvel!

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd. If you’re looking for a quick Guardians watch, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now streaming on Netflix.