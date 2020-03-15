Guardians of the Galaxy Director Suggests Using Ravager Salute During Coronavirus Pandemic

People all over the world are self-quarantining themselves over the threat of the coronavirus, and many are practicing “social distancing,” which means folks are looking for some new ways to greet each other. Earlier this week, actor Octavia Spencer suggested replacing handshakes with the Wakanda salute. Turns out, the Oscar-winner isn’t the only one with a Marvel-related idea to combat COVID-19. Earlier today, James Gunn, who is best known for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy films, took to Instagram to suggest using the Ravager salute in these trying times.

Gunn posted a photo of his brother, Sean Gunn, doing the Ravager salute as Kraglin in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. “CDC recommended greeting in these times of social distancing: the Ravager salute,” Gunn wrote. Many people commented on the post, and one fan asked where the salute came from. “Me,” Gunn revealed. You can check out the post below:

This wasn’t Gunn’s only coronavirus post this week. The director also made a Twitter thread recommending ten movies to watch while you are self-quarantining. He suggested Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (1969), Villainess (2017), Pretty Poison (1968), The Wanderers (1979), Mother (2009), One Cut of the Dead (2017), The Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call – New Orleans (2009), The Yellow Sea (2010), Hail the Conquering Hero (1944), and Duck You Sucker (A Fistful of Dynamite) (1971).

Gunn is expected to return to Marvel to helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but first, he’s making the switch over to DC. The director’s next project is The Suicide Squad, which is supposed to hit theaters next year. With so many productions shutting down over the coronavirus, it’s lucky that Gunn managed to finish filming The Suicide Squad just in time. Despite what the title for Gunn’s new movie might imply, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran has made it a point to let fans know Gunn’s take on the team is not a direct sequel to David Ayer’s movie. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.