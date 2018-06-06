Wal Rus Easter Egg Confirmed in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’

If you’ve been keeping track of the hunt for Easter eggs in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies this has been a great week. Not only have two Mantis-related details been found in Vol. 2, but now director James Gunn has confirmed another reference: Wal Rus.

On Twitter earlier today, a fan named Cameron King posted that he had found what appeared to be a Wal Rus reference in a scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and it turns out he was right. Gunn responded to King’s post with a simple “Yep”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yo @JamesGunn, just noticed what I assume is a Wal Rus reference in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2 pic.twitter.com/J6OsnrgcfO — Cameron King (@CK91236) June 6, 2018

Now, before you get the idea that the Love Bot pictured in the tweet is the sly Wal Rus reference you might want to take a moment to take a closer look at the image (or check out the screenshot below). If you look behind the Love Bot, hanging on the wall of the Iron Lotus brothel on Contraxia is a painting of a walrus. Get it? Walrus, Wal Rus? If you spotted this painting in the movie but, didn’t make the connection to a real Marvel character don’t feel too bad. It seems a lot of people forgot about the Halfworld ally of Rocket Raccoon who first appeared in Incredible Hulk #271 back in 1982.

While no explanation was given for the Wal Rus portrait in the Iron Lotus — it’s an Easter egg, after all — the reference potentially adds a bit more depth to Rocket’s history considering that both in comics and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Rocket himself comes from Halfworld. Fans have replied to Gunn’s confirmation with excitement that Wal Rus is now canon of sorts for the MCU while others hoped it meant that we will eventually find out more about Rocket’s history as Gunn has previously teased.

However, for those wondering if Wal Rus is THE big Easter egg that has been evading even the most dedicated of fans, that doesn’t appear to be the case. Even with the discovery of a female of Mantis’ species in Ego’s explanation of his own history to Peter Quill — which is arguably a bigger discovery given the potential implications about Mantis herself — has been dismissed by Gunn as the major Easter egg. For that fans will just have to keep hunting and hopefully finding even more interesting little nods like Wal Rus in the process.

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2020.

Did you catch the Wal Rus reference? Let us know in comments!