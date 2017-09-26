You Can Bid On a Zune Signed By The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Cast

Guardians of the Galaxy fans can now bid on a one-of-a-kind prop, all in the name of a very good cause.

The charity organization Rainforest Trust is currently auctioning off a Zune MP3 player, similar to the one given to Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) in Vol. 2. This one has an added bonus, however, as it is signed by the film’s writer and director, James Gunn, and almost all of the film’s main cast.

The Zune features autographs from Gunn, Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Michael Rooker, Kurt Russell, Karen Gillan, Pom Klemetieff, Sean Gunn, and Elizabeth Debicki. You can check out the Zune, and Gunn’s Instagram post about the auction, below.

The non-profit organization helps protect threatened tropical forests and endangered wildlife by partnering with local and community organizations in and around vulnerable areas. All of the proceeds raised by the Zune’s auction will go to Rainforest Trust, with both the organization and Gunn himself matching the amount of money.

Gunn kicked off the occasion with a Facebook video, which you can check out below.

The current bid for the Zune is just over $3,000, with the auction closing in the next week. If you’d like to own this special Guardians keepsake – and support a good cause in the process – head on over to the Zune’s eBay listing.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now available on Digital HD, DVD, and Blu-Ray. It’s currently available for up to 50% off on Amazon.

