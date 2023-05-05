Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Watch Chukwudi Iwuji "DJ" On Set

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters, and while there are plenty of emotional moments in the film, it sounds like the cast and crew had a whole lot of fun behind the scenes. In honor of the threequel, director James Gunn has been sharing various content from the production ranging from interesting test footage to fun moments he captured of the cast when they weren't filming. Today, Gunn shared a funny video of Chukwudi Iwuji (The High Evolutionary) pretending to DJ on set, which is pretty hilarious considering he was decked out in his villainous costume.

"High Evolutionary, DJ," Gunn shared on Instagram. You can check out the video below:

Chukwudi Iwuji Describess The High Evolutionary:

During Marvel Studios' panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con last year, Iwuji told ComicBook.com, "I think you've got sort of a nice range of the charming, crazy, arrogant, dangerous sociopath ... I don't know how else to describe him, but he's all those things." He added, "I think one of the things [James Gunn] said to me is that this guy, he's a very powerful, villain but I need you to ground him ... It should be sort of weird that, yes, he's a Marvel villain, but I need him grounded, so I think he sort of crosses genres. There's something of the James Bond villain in him, there's something of the mad scientist in him, there's something of a Marvel villain in him, and then there's something -- and I say because my background is Shakespeare -- there's something of King Lear going mad in him, and Richard III. It really straddled all the parts of my career that I enjoyed and I could bring to the role."

Chukwudi Iwuji On Being Mean To Animals in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:

Iwuji recently told ComicBook.com that it was helpful to work with the on-set humans so that it felt less like animal cruelty and more like just playing a villain. However, he did admit it was tough.

"What was helpful was that I was working with Sean Gunn a lot as opposed to any animals, so I was interacting with another actor," Iwuji told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. "But I have to say, the first time I saw -- I was doing an ADR or something and I saw a scene with Rocket's eyes, I literally saw my dog's eyes...I saw his face, and I was like, 'I am going to Hell' when I saw that. It really helped that when I was dealing with the animals, I wasn't really dealing with any animals, becuase it would have been much harder that way. My agent couldn't talk to me properly for like two days after a screening. She went home and hugged her dog, and was like, 'I don't know how I can talk to you.'"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters.