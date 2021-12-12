Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Shuts Down Google’s Cast List

James Gunn is currently working on the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which has finally gone into production. Many fan-favorite Marvel characters will be returning for the movie, and it was reported back in October that Maze Runner and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch star Will Poulter had been cast as Adam Warlock. Gunn shared a cast photo last month and it also included Chukwudi Iwuji, an actor that’s set to appear in Gunn’s Peacemaker series on HBO Max in January. Today, Gunn took to Twitter to debunk casting rumors that are circulating online, and reiterate that the only people who are confirmed for the movie are featured in that photo.

“Someone is having fun on Google movies with the cast of #GotGVol3. (Note: Of these folks only Will is confirmed as in the movie),” Gunn wrote. You can check out the incorrect list below:

Someone commented on the post calling out King Bach’s presence, and Gunn replied, “Yeah @KingBach is the one who showed me this.” Someone else pointed out how most of the people listed were in Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. He replied, “Well @violadavis, @joelkinnaman, @JaiCourtney & @idriselba are all incredible actors & wonderful people to be around & I’d work with any of them again in a heartbeat.” The director also reshared the cast photo he previously posted and clarified, “Yes, and it’s fair to say Vin and Bradley will be back as well.” You can view the photo below:

Gunn may be denying Google’s cast list, but the director did previously tease that some stars from The Suicide Squad could be popping up in the new Guardians. Gunn is known for working with some of the same actors on multiple projects, including his brother Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker, who are both in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies as well as The Suicide Squad. The director could just be alluding to their returns (although, Gunn has no plans to resurrect Rooker’s Yondu), but we’re hoping there will be some unexpected cameos on the docket. This wouldn’t be too surprising considering Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star, Pom Klementieff, made a surprise appearance in The Suicide Squad.

Back in September, Karen Gillan (Nebula) shared that the third installment of the that when she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they were both in “floods of tears.” After that quote went viral, Gunn took to Twitter with a hilarious reaction. “Or maybe they just got paper cuts,” Gunn joked. “I hope it’s not because they thought they had too few lines because honestly their roles are both pretty huge and it seems greedy.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.