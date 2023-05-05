Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Chris Pratt Teases Star-Lord's Future in the MCU

When Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 hits theaters early next year, James Gunn and David Bautista have already said they're done with the franchise. But Star-Lord himself -- Jurassic World star Chris Pratt -- has been a lot less clear about his intentions, saying at times that he hopes to reprise the role even if it's with a different filmmaker. By the time the Guardians series is done, Pratt will have played the character in three feature films, the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for Disney+, the recent Thor: Love and Thunder, and two Avengers movies...but could there be more coming?

Pratt didn't rule it out, saying in a recent interview that he could return no matter what happens in the main Guardians films. After all, variants are totally a thing.

"I don't know. I hope so. If not, you can always just follow me on Instagram," Pratt joked with Extra, but then added, "There are no plans for that right now. I think anything is possible, anything is possible. There's [the] multiverse thing. I'm not saying I am, but if a character gets killed... Actually, turns out there are, like, crazy wormholes to bring people back."

Playing Star-Lord was life-changing for Pratt, who at the time was best known for his part as a chunky loser on Parks and Recreation. He joined the MCU after that show wrapped, and his casting was a shock at the time. Fast forward a decade or so, and nobody would ever be surprised to see Pratt cast in a major action movie. After all, it's more or less all that ever happens.

"Playing this character has been the honor of my career," Pratt told Extra of his time as Star-Lord. "I'm only focused on that right now."

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will pit the team against the High Evolutionary, a Marvel villain fans are thinking might be behind the creation of Rocket Raccoon. The film is set to arrive in theaters on May 5, 2023.