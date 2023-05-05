Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn and Maria Bakalova Share Praise of One Another

✖





Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Maria Bakalova and James Gunn had some high praise for each other. On Twitter, after the actress was announced for the MCU feature, fans began speculating who she could be playing in this massively-anticipated Guardians follow-up. But, in the shadow of all that tweeting, the director and Bakalova shared a nice moment of respect for each other. Gunn is well-known as a champion of his actors, he will step up to defend them from criticism and boost them when they really crush a role. Bakalova is absolutely enjoying all of the kind words from the MCU faithful. Her co-stars have already been making her feel at home. It's very nice to read and a palate cleanse for some other Marvel conversations. Check it out down below.

She began on Twitter, "THANK YOU @JamesGunn You are truly an EXTRAORDINARY creator and it's been the biggest honor for me to work with you! Your vision, your humor, your talent are beyond this world! Not only that but you're one of the most amazing humans I've ever met! I love you! I admire you! and I LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE everyone involved in #GotGVol3 and @marvelstudios! What a talent beautiful group of people #family."

Fun fact about Maria: She loves being a part of the Guardians so much she’d hang out on set on her days off. One of a kind. Glad you joined our slightly strange family, @MariaBakalova96! https://t.co/hTZkujLqrU — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 7, 2022

Gunn would quote-tweet this heartfelt message, "Fun fact about Maria: She loves being a part of the Guardians so much she'd hang out on set on her days off. One of a kind. Glad you joined our slightly strange family, @MariaBakalova96!"

Emotions have been flying around Volume 3 since the moment it was announced. People love this franchise and the characters all together. The prospect of closing up shop with these particular Guardians is a little hard to stomach in some parts of the Internet. Still, the emotions are so real for the actors too. They've been on a journey for 10 years now and are in reflective moods. Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan have penned thoughtful posts about their time in the MCU. It feels like the end of something for everyone in the ensemble.

"Honesty they're great, I love this cast and crew," Gunn told his followers on Twitter. "But there is also a lot of sadness and near-daily tears knowing this is the last Guardians movie for most of us."

You can watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 are currently streaming on Disney+. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to rocket into theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are supposed to release this year.

Are you excited for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Let us know down in the comments!