Guillermo del Toro Thinks ‘Logan’ Is “Best of Its Kind”

20th Century Fox hit back-to-back R-rated home runs with Deadpool and Logan. In fact, the latter has been widely acclaimed by not just fans and critics alike, but genre filmmakers as well. According to one Oscar-winning director, Logan is one of the best superhero movies ever made.

Fan-favorite director Guillermo del Toro took to Twitter this afternoon after watching the James Mangold-directed feature to gush about the X-Men film.

Watching @mang0ld ‘s LOGAN again I am struck by the Zen-Western, elegiac poetry of its script and the spartan brutality of its action. It’s that rare breed of film that enhances the mythology it closes. It betters the films that preceded it. One of the very best of its kind. pic.twitter.com/IWkuQKTHBY — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 13, 2019

del Toro — who has his fair share of genre films under his belt, like the Ron Perlman Hellboy movies — won a pair of Oscars for his work on Shape of Water last year. In addition to the Best Picture award he received as one of the film’s two producers, del Toro also walked away with Best Director honors at the annual gala.

The director continued gushing about Logan in his Twitter thread, compliment Mangold every step along the way.

“The way Mangold stages action is extremely intricate but he makes it all feel deceivingly raw,” del Toro tweeted. “But the craftsmanship is aid staging — and its technical difficulty — goes by most viewers unnoticed — as it should be — but, without ever being vulgar and show it is, however, superb.”

“I was also struck by how prescient it is,” the filmmaker continued. “I would be you to watch it NOW and not see frightening parallels with today’s news.”

After a string of X-Men flops, Logan was the first franchise film received will by both critics and fans in quite some time. The film quickly rose to a 93% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to a 90% Audience Score on the review-aggregating site. The movie remains one of the highest-rated films to grace the ComicBook.com Composite Rankings, with a 4.41/5.00 rating, making it second place in our genre standings only behind Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight.

The film wasn’t just critically successful, it managed to do very well at the box office for Fox. Grossing just over $619 million worldwide, Logan ends up as the second-highest grossing R-rated superhero flick behind fellow Fox film Deadpool.

Do you agree with del Toro’s thoughts on Logan? Where would you rank it against other genre films? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Logan is now available on home media release.