Gwyneth Paltrow Announces Retirement From Marvel Cinematic Universe

Well, the time has finally come. We’re all going to have to start saying goodbye to the staple actors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the approaching Avengers: Endgame is set to shift the entire focus of the franchise in a new direction. With that in mind, the first original MCU talent to officially bid goodbye is none other than Pepper Potts herself, Gwyneth Paltrow.

During an interview with Variety, Paltrow announced her official retirement from the MCU, saying that she was glad that she took on the role more than a decade ago.

“I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” she said. “I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friends with [Iron Man director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to fans.”

Fortunately, for those desperate to see Pepper again some time in the future, Paltrow added that she’s absolutely be willing to come back for a cameo any time she’s called upon.

“I feel honored to be a part of something that people are so passionate about,” she said. “Of course, if they said, ‘Can you come back for a day?,’ I will always be there if they need me.”

Judging by those two quotes, it sounds as though Paltrow still has plenty of love for Pepper Potts and the MCU, but she’s not willing to sign another full contract. This leaves the door open for appearances down the road as a cameo or flashback. That doesn’t necessarily mean she’ll survive the events of Endgame of course.

To this point, Paltrow’s Pepper Potts has appeared in a total of six movies in the MCU to this point: all three Iron Man films, The Avengers, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Avengers: Infinity War. She is set to appear in Avengers: Endgame this summer, which will likely be her final appearance as the character. That is, unless she’s already filmed a cameo for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26th.