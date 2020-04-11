Hallmark Reveals Avengers: Endgame, Wonder Woman 1984 Christmas Ornaments for 2020

Though it seems unlikely that many are thinking about the Christmas holidays right now, let alone what new ornaments they’ll be able to buy and put on their tree, Hallmark is here to spread some cheer when we all need it most. The notable holiday retailer has released their 2020 Hallmark Keepsake Dream Book early, revealing a first look at the new ornaments and decorations that will be available later this year for fans around the world. They wrote in a statement: “We all could use a little more magic—the magic of memories, the magic of traditions, and the magic that comes from the things that make us smile. That’s why we’ve brought the Dream Book to you early. As you explore, we hope it brings you moments of peace, joy and yes—a little magic, too.”

Among the ornaments that are included in the new catalogue, and which will be available later this year, includes ornaments from Avengers: Endgame, Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow, Birds of Prey, Harry Potter, Spider-Man, Stranger Things, Jaws, and Deadpool! Plus FRIENDS, Star Trek, Minions, Peanuts, Looney Tunes, Animaniacs and much, much more (plus a ton of Star Wars!).

We’ve collected some of the coolest new licensed ornaments from Hallmark below but you can check out their full 2020 offerings of film and television ornaments by clicking here.

Avengers: Endgame Iron Man – $17.99



Much like the Infinity Gauntlet wielded by Thanos, the Nano Gauntlet allowed Tony Stark—outfitted in his Mark 85 Iron Man suit—to channel the power of the Infinity Stones. With a snap of his fingers, Iron Man saved earth by destroying Thanos and the Mad Titan’s army, the Black Order. This Christmas tree ornament pays tribute to the beloved Super Hero and his ultimate sacrifice from the Marvel Studios blockbuster Avengers: Endgame.”

Avengers: Endgame Captain America – $17.99

“Thor isn’t the only Avenger worthy of wielding Mjölnir! Relive the epic moment from the Marvel Studios blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” when Captain America takes charge, battling against Thanos with both his shield and the mighty Asgardian hammer. This must-have Christmas tree ornament features Cap in an action-packed battle pose from that unforgettable scene.”

Marvel Studios Black Widow 2020 – $17.99

“Trained from a young age to cultivate a very specific set of skills in combat and espionage, Natasha Romanoff emerged as Black Widow. A spy of the highest caliber with intellectual cunning and unwavering bravery, Natasha eventually defected and began working for S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Avengers. This Christmas tree ornament features the heroine in a dynamic pose from the highly anticipated Marvel Studios film Black Widow.”

Christmas Groot – $17.99

“Branch out this season and deck the halls with Groot! This fun Christmas tree ornament features a festive design of Groot—a tree-like Flora Colossus who becomes one of the Guardians of the Galaxy alongside his friends, Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax and Rocket Raccoon—wrapped in a string of holiday lights and holding a star.”

Spider-Man Slinging In the Season – $17.99

“Swing into the holiday spirit with Spider-Man. This fun and festive Christmas tree ornament features the Marvel Comics web-slinger wearing a winter scarf as he swings through the streets of the city to deliver a Christmas present.”

Deadpool – $17.99

“Are you ready to meet your new favorite Christmas tree ornament? Say hello to Deadpool, the world’s greatest mercenary and taco aficionado. This awesome decoration features the irreverent and self-aware Super Hero in a dynamic pose, complete with his iconic black-and-red suit, double katana swords and, of course, plenty of sculpted pouches.”

Wonder Woman 1984 Princess Diana Returns – $18.99

“In her Golden Armor, Wonder Woman is the ultimate embodiment of power, grace and wisdom—an Amazon warrior whose strength defies challenge and whose courage shines. With a dynamic design from an all-new chapter in the Wonder Woman story, “Wonder Woman 1984,” this Christmas tree ornament celebrates the compassionate hero who stands for our time, for all time, for everyone.”

Birds of Prey Harley Quinn – $17.99

“Recently liberated from the Joker (i.e., dumped), Harley Quinn leads a girl gang of unlikely heroines to take down one of Gotham’s most sinister villains. This Christmas tree ornament features the iconic character in her yellow harlequin coveralls and roller skates with an oversized mallet in hand from “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)”—a tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it.”

DC Comics Aquaman and Storm – $19.99

“Committed to protecting both land and sea, the mighty King of Atlantis is ready to take his rightful place on your Christmas tree. This Aquaman ornament features the iconic Super Hero atop his mighty steed—a seahorse named Storm—in classic comic book styling.”

Animaniac Yakko, Wakko, and Dot Ornament – $19.99

“Relive the zany antics of the Animaniacs with this Christmas tree ornament that features the beloved wacky and witty characters, Yakko, Wakko and Dot. The energetic Warner brothers—and the Warner sister!—burst from their iconic water tower in this colorful decoration that gives a fun nod to the clever cartoon’s opening scene.”

Stranger Things Demogorgon – $17.99

“Transform your holiday decor from the everyday simplicity of Hawkins, Indiana, to the extraordinary complexity of The Upside Down. Featuring the monstrous Demogorgon, the paranormal creature from the otherworldly alternate dimension of “Stranger Things,” this Christmas tree ornament will thrill fans of the groundbreaking Netflix original series.”

Jaws Shark Attack – $17.99

“Get ready for edge-of-your-seat suspense when you display this Jaws Christmas tree ornament. Featuring the dangerous great white shark that terrorized the seaside community of Amity—and the oxygen tank that ultimately caused its demise—this docile decoration pays homage to the classic thriller Jaws.”

Back to the Future Marty McFly Ornament With Sound – $19.99

“Travel back in time and relive Hollywood history when you display this Marty McFly Christmas tree ornament. Based on the 1985 smash hit “Back to the Future,” it features audio clips from a stunned Marty, who experiences Doc Brown’s latest and greatest invention—a plutonium-powered, time-traveling DeLorean. Rock and roll! Sound feature is battery-operated.”