Hasbro Launches ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ 12-Inch Figures and Masks

Hasbro has added a wave of new toys to their lineup for Ant-Man and the Wasp, including a pair of 12-inch figures and a collection of masks.

We’ll start with the 12-inch Ant-Man and the Wasp Shrink and Strike Ant-Man Action Figure which features a hidden launcher that can send a tiny Ant-Man figure or Quantum ship accessory flying. All you need to do is load one of the accessories into the port and pull the arm. The figure is available to pre-order here for $22.99 with shipping slated for May.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Next up is the Ant-Man and the Wasp Wasp with Wing FX 12-Inch Action Figure, which features wings that flap when you squeeze the legs together. The figure includes to Wasp stinger accessories. You can pre-order it here for $22.99 with shipping slated for May.

As far as the masks are concerned, there are three different options to choose from. There are basic Ant-Man and Wasp masks, or you could upgrade to the 3-in-1 Vision Mask that features three different views which are activated with the twist of a knob. There are red and purple lenses and a special Ant Vision lens that seems to mimic the classic, replicating compound eye view. The masks are available to pre-order here for $10.99 to $22.99 with shipping slated for May.

However, the hottest Hasbro release for Ant-Man and the Wasp thus far is the Marvel Legends Ant-Man and Stinger 6-Inch Action Figures 2-Pack, which you can pick up right here for $39.99 while supplies last. At one point it was a Toys ‘R’ Us exclusive before Entertainment Earth swooped in to pick up the remaining stock after the bankruptcy.

Given it’s status as one of the last Toys ‘R’ Us exclusives, this figure set will likely be extremely popular with collectors, so grab one for yourself while you can.

Finally, Funko’s brand new wave of Ant-Man and the Wasp Funko Pop figures and accessories are avaialble to pre-order right here. Shipment is expected in July. The breakdown of the figures goes something like this:

• Ant-Man & The Wasp Ant-Man Pop! Vinyl Figure (or unmasked chase variant)

• Ant-Man & The Wasp Wasp Pop! Vinyl Figure (or unmasked chase variant)

• Ant-Man & The Wasp Ghost Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Ant-Man and The Wasp Ant-Man Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Ant-Man and The Wasp Wasp Pocket Pop! Key Chain

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for a translucent Ghost figure at Walmart in the June or July time frame.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.