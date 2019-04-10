Marvel Fans React To Kate Bishop’s ‘Hawkeye’ Role

Kate Bishop is a queen for many Marvel Comics fans, but the heroine has been persistently absent from the MCU. As the universe is now over a decade old, fans were starting to wonder if the archer would ever make her way to the screen, and it seems the answer is yes.

As it turns out, Marvel Entertainment is helping Disney+ launch its own TV series about Hawkeye, and it will feature the fan-favorite heroine. And, as you might have guessed, fans are real excited.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those out of the loop, reports went live today which revealed the Hawkeye series order. Variety let fans know Disney+ has begun developing a TV show focus on Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye. However, he will not be alone. Hawkeye will be joined by Kate Bishop, and fans are losing their minds.

As you can see below, Kate Bishop is drawing lots of reactions online. The girl has been trending on social media since the report went live, and fans admit they are curious to see this take. According to reports, this Hawkeye series is said to lean more so into the comic run Matt Fraction drafted years ago. This now-famous series sees Clint Barton living down and out in an apartment building he bought. He teams up with Kate to pass on the mantle of Hawkeye, but everything from tracksuit gangsters to neighbors get in his way.

Clearly, this depiction of Hawkeye differs from the one the MCU has crafted. Fans are curious to see how Renner’s character will turn into the bedraggled Hawkeye whom Kate forms a touching mentorship with. So, for now, we’ll have to wait and see how Disney+ will navigate this exciting Marvel venture. Fans will be able to check in on Hawkeye before long though; With Avengers: Endgame on the horizon, Renner is set to bring the hero back to the big screen, so audiences can enjoy seeing Clint suit up following his absence in Avengers: Infinity War.

So, are you excited to see Kate Bishop come to the small screen?Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam! trailer, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

The Point Is Kate

If the Hawkeye/Kate Bishop series doesn’t include Lucky the Pizza Dog, Tracksuit Draculas, and a live-action recreation of this panel, then what’s even the point. pic.twitter.com/mlOi2BGMi3 — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) April 10, 2019

Hands Thrown

if they mess up kate bishop i’m really going to throw hands pic.twitter.com/PxNmPi5946 — taylor (@taylrrjoseph) April 10, 2019

Surprise!

OH MY GOD THEY ARE GIVING US KATE BISHOP. WHAT A GIFT. https://t.co/cO5BtlwFX5 — executive producer dire wolf (@lamccool) April 10, 2019

Dope Dope Dope Dope

I like this idea. Kate Bishop is dope 👌🏽 https://t.co/svOambjAfU — Victor Stoned (@_Tucklord) April 10, 2019

The Future Foretold

ZOMG ZOMG ZOMG ZOMG ZOMG MY BROTHER IN LAW AND I HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT AND DREAMING ABOUT A HAWKEYE AND KATE BISHOP SHOW FOR YEARS!!!



If Matt Fraction is not involved I am going to scream. In a not-fun way. https://t.co/wwVHBqu0NQ — Steve Lambson (@kremlincardinal) April 10, 2019

Personality For Everyone

listen. i just want to see kate bishop. a kate bishop true to her personality in the comics. i LOVE HER — pau 🍪 362 friends (@sevenandtwenty) April 10, 2019

Examples Galore

I have not read a whole lot of comics with Kate Bishop in them but you only need a little exposure to love her to pieces.



Exhibit A: pic.twitter.com/p4NPU6YGiR — Tabs (@TheLadyInReds) April 10, 2019

It’s A Real Thing!

KATE BISHOP FINALLY GETTING AN ADAPTATION IM SO EXCITED FUCK FUCK F U C K pic.twitter.com/zNBrM5UrCQ — saraeli (@marvelatina) April 10, 2019

Done and Done…?

I only need two things from the Disney+ #Hawkeye series: https://t.co/3Ea6bJUbMe



1) Kate Bishop

2) a full-on Pizza Dog episode pic.twitter.com/etIWXD8XTL — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) April 10, 2019

Well, You Won’t Be Wrong