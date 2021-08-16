Hawkeye Fan Creates Perfect Teaser Poster With Lucky the Pizza Dog

✖

Sooner or later, we'll get the first teaser for Marvel's Hawkeye. Earlier this month, we got the first still featuring Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) as they chat in a storage room of sorts. At the same time, Marvel Studios unveiled the series will debut on Disney+ beginning November 24th, giving fans a few more months to speculate on what may or may not happen in the street-level series. As fans continue to wait, one eager Hawkeye fan took it into their own hands to make the ideal teaser poster.

Sunday morning, Redditor u/TheDocOfWho shared a teaser poster they created using a minimalistic approach. Both Barton and Bishop are seen walking away from the viewer while Lucky the Pizza Dog stands tall in the foreground. Using both character's iconic purple, the fan teaser has definite vibes from Matt Fraction and David Aja's acclaimed comic series.

See it for yourself below.

Prior to being written as a six-episode Disney+ mini-series, Hawkeye was initially developed as a feature film.

"We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com of the production value behind Disney+ shows. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

Hawkeye debuts on Disney+ beginning November 24th.

