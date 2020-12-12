Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner Celebrates Co-Star Hailee Steinfeld's Birthday With New Set Photo

✖

Happy Birthday, Hailee Steinfeld! The actor known for True Grit, Pitch Perfect 2, and Bumblebee turned 24 on December 11th. Of course, Steinfeld is well on her way to becoming known to Marvel fans as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye. The actor is currently filming with Jeremy Renner in New York for the Disney+ series. While we've seen photos of her on set over the last week or so, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige officially confirmed her involvement at the Disney Investors Day live stream yesterday. Many folks have been celebrating Steinfeld's birthday today, including Renner, who took to Twitter to share a photo of them together on the show's set.

"Happy Birthday @HaileeSteinfeld," Renner wrote with a present and bow & arrow emojis. You can check out the photo of the smiling duo in the Twitter post below:

We have already seen a lot of exciting content from the Hawkeye set this week including a first look at the show's villains and moments that seem to be straight out of the comics. After Feige made his announcement yesterday, Steinfeld took to social media to comment on the casting news for the first time. "Incredibly excited to officially share this with the world...," she wrote.

This comes not too long after Steinfeld initially denied any involvement with the series. She wasn't the only one to pull this maneuver. Tatiana Maslany denied reports of being cast as She-Hulk, but the news was officially announced by Feige yesterday.

In addition to Renner and Steinfeld, Hawkeye will star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

"They're both Hawkeyes in a way, right?" MCU producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com. "So you want to make sure... I'm always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you're going to see a balance of both."

Enjoy being 24, Hailee!

Hawkeye is expected to debut exclusively on Disney+. Other upcoming Marvel series include WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.