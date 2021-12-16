Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Shares Fun Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Florence Pugh

Last week’s episode of Hawkeye featured the highly-anticipated return of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and this week continued the character’s arc in the best way. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Not only did we find out what happened to Yelena during The Blip, but the episode featured a delightful encounter between Yelena and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Yelena breaks into Kate’s apartment and makes macaroni and cheese, which they eat over an intense conversation about Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). Marvel fans are already obsessed with the duo, and it appears they’re not alone. Based on their social media posts, Steinfeld and Pugh clearly enjoyed working together. In fact, Steinfeld just shared a fun behind-the-scenes photo of Pugh from the episode.

“LOST IN THE SAUCE!!! EPISODE 5 OUT NOW… pugh pugh!!!,” Steinfeld wrote. You can check out the photo below:

Steinfeld recently spoke with Cosmopolitan about getting along with Pugh and noted that they had similar energy.

“Oh, one hundred percent. I honestly felt that right away. And I hope to god she’d say the same thing. Jeez. Now that I say it, I’m like, ‘I knew right from the start!’ And what if she was like, ‘This girl?’ No, I think we just had similar energy,” Steinfeld said. “We had a moment together where we were shooting and something went wrong. There was no recovering from it. I started laughing so hard that somebody thought I was crying-I don’t know what that says about my laugh-and I just remember a flood of people rushing in and being like, ‘Is everyone okay?’ And I’m literally facedown on the ground, just hysterically laughing. Mind you, we were in a scene that was in no way, shape, or form meant to be at all funny. We really did have a wonderful time together.”

Hawkeye directors, Bert and Bertie, recently spoke about the return of Yelena and joked that her brief return in the end of Hawkeye Episode 4 might be definitive..

“Having Marvel secrets is really fun,” Bert revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. “If it’s something we want to keep secret from the fans, it means they’re really going to enjoy it, and the reveal of the character has already got people really excited. I genuinely can’t remember if that character comes back, but maybe?”

“She jumps off a roof and never appears again,” Bertie joked with a laugh.

“Yeah, you already know the answer to that,” Bert added.

The finale of Hawkeye will drop on Disney+ on December 22nd.