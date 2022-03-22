Early MCU Movie Heading to HBO Max

Nearly every film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is available to stream on Disney+. The franchise is owned and distributed by Disney, making the House of Mouse’s streaming service the de facto home of the MCU. That said, Disney+ is missing a couple of MCU movies, as they were produced and released by other companies. The Incredible Hulk was made by Universal back in 2008 and isn’t among the MCU movies available on Disney+, but it is making its way to another major service next month.
On Monday, HBO Max revealed the full list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup in the month of April. The Incredible Hulk is one of the titles on the list, arriving on HBO Max on April 1st.
The Incredible Hulk was the second-ever film in the MCU, but it’s sometimes forgotten by fans because of one of the franchise’s biggest recasts. Edward Norton starred in The Incredible Hulk as Bruce Banner, but was replaced by Mark Ruffalo ahead of The Avengers in 2012.
Believe it or not, The Incredible Hulk is just one of many movies hitting HBO Max at the start of the month. Here’s the full list of movies coming to HBO Max on April 1st alongside The Incredible Hulk:
10, 1979
Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)
Armed and Dangerous, 1986
Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009
Battle Los Angeles, 2011
Beetlejuice, 1988
Bells Are Ringing, 1960
Black Gold, 1947
Blood Ties, 2014 (HBO)
Boys’ Night Out, 1962
Brewster McCloud, 1970
Brie’s Bake Off Challenge, 2022
Capote, 2005 (HBO)
Captains Courageous, 1937
Chicago, 2002 (HBO)
Children of the Damned, 1964
Czech It Out!, Max Original Premiere
Dances With Wolves, 1990 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Erased, 2013 (HBO)
Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, 2022
Five Easy Pieces, 1970
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009
Girl Most Likely, 2013 (HBO)
Graffiti Bridge, 1990
Hugo, 2011 (HBO)
Insidious, 2010
Iron Eagle, 1986
Iron Eagle II, 1988
Kin, 2018 (HBO)
Krull, 1983 (HBO)
Larry Crowne, 2011
Les Miserables, 1998
Limitless, 2011 (HBO)
Moon, 2009 (HBO)
Moscow on the Hudson, 1984
Nobody’s Fool, 1994 (HBO)
Odd Man Out, 1947
On the Waterfront, 1954
One True Singer, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014 (HBO)
Original Sin, 2001 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Peggy Sue Got Married, 1986
Point Break, 2015 (HBO)
Rain Man, 1988 (HBO)
Red, 2010 (HBO)
Rendez-Vous, 2020 (HBO)
Revolver, 2007 (HBO)
Salt, 2010
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954
Sex Drive, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)
She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949
Show Boat, 1936
Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)
Slc Punk!, 1999 (HBO)
Spartan, 2004 (HBO)
Special Agent, 1935
Summer of ’42, 1971
Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania, 2017
Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962
The Asphalt Jungle, 1950
The Big Chill, 1983
The Big House, 1930
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, 2009 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
The Break-Up, 2006 (HBO)
The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)
The Chosen, 1982 (HBO)
The Freshman, 1990 (HBO)
The Heartbreak Kid, 2007 (HBO)
The Incredible Hulk, 2008 (HBO)
The Informant (aka A Besugo), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)
The Last Airbender, 2010 (HBO)
The Last Detail, 1973
The Last Dragon, 1985
The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Relic, 1997 (HBO)
The Secret In Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)
The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty, 2013 (HBO)
The Thaw (aka Odwilz), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Thirteenth Floor, 1999
The Toy, 1982
The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)
Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)
Under the Cherry Moon, 1986
Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999
Vice Versa, 1988
Welcome To Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)
Who’s Harry CRUMB?, 1989 (HBO)
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, 1996 (HBO)
Winter Meeting, 1948
Wrath Of The Titans, 2012
