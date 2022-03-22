Early MCU Movie Heading to HBO Max

Nearly every film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is available to stream on Disney+. The franchise is owned and distributed by Disney, making the House of Mouse’s streaming service the de facto home of the MCU. That said, Disney+ is missing a couple of MCU movies, as they were produced and released by other companies. The Incredible Hulk was made by Universal back in 2008 and isn’t among the MCU movies available on Disney+, but it is making its way to another major service next month.

On Monday, HBO Max revealed the full list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup in the month of April. The Incredible Hulk is one of the titles on the list, arriving on HBO Max on April 1st.

The Incredible Hulk was the second-ever film in the MCU, but it’s sometimes forgotten by fans because of one of the franchise’s biggest recasts. Edward Norton starred in The Incredible Hulk as Bruce Banner, but was replaced by Mark Ruffalo ahead of The Avengers in 2012.

Believe it or not, The Incredible Hulk is just one of many movies hitting HBO Max at the start of the month. Here’s the full list of movies coming to HBO Max on April 1st alongside The Incredible Hulk:

10, 1979

Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)

Armed and Dangerous, 1986

Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009

Battle Los Angeles, 2011

Beetlejuice, 1988

Bells Are Ringing, 1960

Black Gold, 1947

Blood Ties, 2014 (HBO)

Boys’ Night Out, 1962

Brewster McCloud, 1970

Brie’s Bake Off Challenge, 2022

Capote, 2005 (HBO)

Captains Courageous, 1937

Chicago, 2002 (HBO)

Children of the Damned, 1964

Czech It Out!, Max Original Premiere

Dances With Wolves, 1990 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Erased, 2013 (HBO)

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, 2022

Five Easy Pieces, 1970

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009

Girl Most Likely, 2013 (HBO)

Graffiti Bridge, 1990

Hugo, 2011 (HBO)

Insidious, 2010

Iron Eagle, 1986

Iron Eagle II, 1988

Kin, 2018 (HBO)

Krull, 1983 (HBO)

Larry Crowne, 2011

Les Miserables, 1998

Limitless, 2011 (HBO)

Moon, 2009 (HBO)

Moscow on the Hudson, 1984

Nobody’s Fool, 1994 (HBO)

Odd Man Out, 1947

On the Waterfront, 1954

One True Singer, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014 (HBO)

Original Sin, 2001 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Peggy Sue Got Married, 1986

Point Break, 2015 (HBO)

Rain Man, 1988 (HBO)

Red, 2010 (HBO)

Rendez-Vous, 2020 (HBO)

Revolver, 2007 (HBO)

Salt, 2010

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954

Sex Drive, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949

Show Boat, 1936

Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)

Slc Punk!, 1999 (HBO)

Spartan, 2004 (HBO)

Special Agent, 1935

Summer of ’42, 1971

Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania, 2017

Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962

The Asphalt Jungle, 1950

The Big Chill, 1983

The Big House, 1930

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, 2009 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

The Break-Up, 2006 (HBO)

The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)

The Chosen, 1982 (HBO)

The Freshman, 1990 (HBO)

The Heartbreak Kid, 2007 (HBO)

The Incredible Hulk, 2008 (HBO)

The Informant (aka A Besugo), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)

The Last Airbender, 2010 (HBO)

The Last Detail, 1973

The Last Dragon, 1985

The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Relic, 1997 (HBO)

The Secret In Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty, 2013 (HBO)

The Thaw (aka Odwilz), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Thirteenth Floor, 1999

The Toy, 1982

The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)

Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)

Under the Cherry Moon, 1986

Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999

Vice Versa, 1988

Welcome To Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)

Who’s Harry CRUMB?, 1989 (HBO)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, 1996 (HBO)

Winter Meeting, 1948

Wrath Of The Titans, 2012

